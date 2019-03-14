KU upends Texas 65-57 advances to Big 12 semifinal versus West Virginia

In a highly unexpected development, No. 3 seed Kansas and No. 10 West Virginia will meet Friday night in a Big 12 Tournament semifinal that will be billed as a rematch of last year’s tourney final.

Devon Dotson scored 17 points, Dedric Lawson 16, David McCormack 13 and Quentin Grimes 12 on Thursday night as the Jayhawks followed the Mountaineers’ shocking 79-74 victory over No. 2 seed Texas Tech with a 65-57 victory over No. 6 seed Texas in a Big 12 quarterfinal contest at the Sprint Center.

The Jayhawks (24-8) and Mountaineers (14-19), who split this year’s season series, will meet in Friday’s semifinal at approximately 8:30 p.m. No. 1 seed Kansas State will meet No. 5 Iowa State in the other semifinal to start at 6 p.m.

KU downed West Virginia in last year’s tourney title game 81-70.

McCormack, KU’s freshman power forward out of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, outscored Texas freshman center Jaxson Hayes, 9-0, the first half — one in which the two teams played to a 29-29 tie. Hayes picked up two fouls and played just four minutes in the half.

The game remained tied at 33-33 with 18:20 left, KU finally gaining some separation courtesy of an 11-2 run that built a 44-35 lead at 14:58. Lawson hit two free throws, Ochai Agbaji a layup off a Grimes steal, McCormack a stickback bucket, Dotson a three and McCormack another inside hoop.

The lead remained nine points, 49-40, during a TV time out at 12:44. A Grimes three upped KU’s lead to 11 points (54-43) with 9:55 to play.

The Longhorns did cut the gap to five points, 56-51, at 5:12. Grimes followed with two free throws to up the lead back to seven (58-51) at 4:45. After a Texas free throw, Dotson countered with a layup, and it was 60-52 KU at 3:25.

A Kerwin Roach bucket and three sliced KU’s lead to four points, 61-57, at 2:30. Texas center Hayes had to be helped off the court after getting injured with 1:58 left and KU up by the four points.

The teams did not score again, Grimes getting fouled with 27.2 seconds left. He hit the first free throw and converted again as KU led 63-57.

Dylan Osetkowski led Texas with 18 points. The Longhorns hit 8 of 25 threes to KU’s 3 of 11 and 35.7 percent overall to KU’s 41.8 percent.

McCormack hit 4 of 5 shots and had four rebounds in 15 minutes the first half. He did misfire on two free throw tries that could have broken the 29-29 tie with two seconds left before halftime. McCormack also had one blocked shot in the half, while KU junior Mitch Lightfoot had three rejections of Texas shots. KU freshman Dotson scored eight points with three assists against no turnovers in the half. Forward Lawson had nine points and a rebound with three turnovers.

The Jayhawks, who had six turnovers to Texas’ four, hit 1 of 5 threes the initial half (42.9 percent from the field) to Texas’ 3 of 7 three-point shooting and 40 percent shooting overall.

Osetkowski scored eight points with two boards, while Jase Febres, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims had six points apiece.

McCormack and Lawson scored nine points and KU led 11-4 at 15:41. Three Texas players responded in a 7-0 run that tied the game 11-11 at the first TV timeout.

McCormack slammed a putback of a Grimes miss and KU led 13-11 at 12:31. On the next possession, KU’s defense forced a shot-clock violation. Texas committed two shot-clock violations in the half on offense, barely avoiding a third.

KU led 25-22 with 3:11 left in the half. However, Osetkowski scored four points and Febres three in a 7-0 surge that put the Longhorns on top 29-25 with 1:41 left. KU immediately tied it at 29-29 as Dotson hit two free throws and Marcus Garrett scored off a steal. McCormack had a solid block on defense in the 4-0 run.

It was 29-29 at half as Osetkowski grabbed the rebound of McCormack’s second free throw miss and fired a full court shot attempt that clanged off the backboard.

NOTES: Former KU guard Sherron Collins and center Cole Aldrich attended and sat behind the KU bench. … KU on Thursday improved to 40-9 all-time in the Sprint Center, including 3-0 this season. KU has won the 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018 Big 12 tournaments in the venue and the 2012 and 2016 CBE Hall of Fame Classics. KU defeated New Mexico State, 63-60 on Dec. 8 at Sprint Center. … KU is No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournament after a 10-year run as the No. 1 seed. KU won the tourney as 3 seed in 1999 and lost to Texas in the semifinals in 2004. … KU, the defending Big 12 Tournament champ, has won 15 conference postseason tourney titles and 11 in the Big 12 era which began in 1996-97. Kansas (11), Iowa State (4), Oklahoma (3) and Oklahoma State (2) are active league members with Big 12 tourney titles. … KU has won 11 of its last 12 games, 16 of 19 and 19 of 22 against Texas and leads the overall series, 33-9. KU is 5-1 versus Texas in the Big 12 tournament, 3-0 in Sprint Center. … Bill Self is 23-7 versus Texas as KU coach. … Self is 471-104 while at Kansas and 677-209 overall. … Shaka Smart is 2-8 versus Kansas, including 1-8 while at UT. Smart’s 2011 VCU team defeated Kansas, 71-61, in the NCAA Tournament Southwest Region championship game in San Antonio.. Texas was trying to advance to the Big 12 tourney semifinals for the first time since 2014. … In last year’s title contest, KU guards Malik Newman, Devonté Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk scored 20, 18 and 16 points respectively. The Mountaineers were led by Daxter Miles, who had 25 points and Sagaba Konate, who had 18. Jevon Carter had 17 points and nine assists to go with four boards.