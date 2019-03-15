Kansas advances to Big 12 Tournament title game, downs West Virginia 88-74

The same Kansas men’s basketball team that failed to win the Big 12 Conference regular-season title for the first time in 15 seasons will be playing for the league tournament championship trophy on Saturday.

The No. 17-ranked, No. 3 seed Jayhawks (25-8) positioned themselves for possible net-cutting and ring-fitting ceremonies by downing No. 10 seed West Virginia 88-74 in Friday night’s Big 12 tournament semifinals at the Sprint Center.

Freshman guard Quentin Grimes scored 16 points the first half off 5-of-5 three-point shooting and finished with 18 points and a career-high eight rebounds for the Jayhawks, who will take on Iowa State in Saturday’s 5 p.m. final. The No. 5 seeded Cyclones defeated No. 1 seed Kansas State 63-59 in Friday’s other semifinal.

Dedric Lawson contributed 24 points and eight rebounds for KU, which ended the postseason hopes of Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers. West Virginia (14-20) defeated Oklahoma in a first-round game Wednesday, then shocked No. 2 seed Texas Tech in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Saturday’s final is a rematch of the 2015 title game, when Iowa State downed the Jayhawks 70-66.

Grimes, a 6-5 freshman from The Woodlands, Texas, hit six of 13 shots (5 of 8 from three) Friday. His five threes were one off a career high (set vs. Michigan State in the season opener) but surpassed his previous high of four threes made in a Big 12 game (vs. Oklahoma State). He also had four assists in 31 minutes.

Grimes fell to the court with six minutes, four seconds left, suffering an apparent leg cramp after missing a three.

After being helped to the bench, he immediately was provided liquids by KU’s trainer. He was smiling on the bench when coach Bill Self went to check on him at the 5:14 mark.

KU’s Devon Dotson had 13 points (11 in the first half), six rebounds and five assists; Marcus Garrett had 11 points and five rebounds; Mitch Lightfoot blocked four shots; and David McCormack had seven points and eight rebounds. Ochai Agbaji had nine points.

Lamont West had 16 points and Derek Culver 14 for WVU.

KU started slowly on Friday, trailing 8-3, 22-17 and 27-21 (with 8:01 left in the half). But by halftime, KU led 48-40 thanks to a Grimes-led 16-4 run that turned a 36-32 deficit into a 48-40 lead.

Grimes scored 10 of the 16 points, including four off a four-point play. He hit a three and, after getting fouled, sank a free throw to give KU a 38-36 lead. Grimes, who hit a three to beat the halftime buzzer and leaped for joy with Charlie Moore as the team headed to the locker room, in one half surpassed his high in threes in an entire Big 12 game.

The 6-foot-5 Grimes hit four threes on March 2 at Oklahoma State. Grimes hit six threes in the season opener versus Michigan State. Grimes also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals while playing 19 minutes in the first half Friday.

Dotson hit five free throws (KU was 10 of 10 from the line the first half to WVU’s 3 of 9) and scored 11 points with three assists. Dedric Lawson had nine points and four rebounds. WVU was led by Lamont West, who had nine points in the half.

West Virginia outscored KU 7-0 to grab a 22-17 lead at the 10:41 mark. The Mountaineers led 27-21 at 8:01 and 30-23 at 5:59. KU used a 7-2 run to slice the gap to 32-30 at the 4:11 mark. Garrett had two of his eight first-half points in the run, while Grimes had a three and McCormack a bucket.

Down 36-32, KU completely outplayed West Virginia the rest of the half and led by eight at the break. KU hit 50 percent of its first-half shots, including six of 10 from three-point range. WVU hit 51.6 percent and was five of 13 from three-point range.

KU opened the second half with an 16-6 run and led 64-46 at 14:22. Lawson had nine points in the surge.

In an interesting storyline involving the Mountaineers, NBA prospect Sagaba Konate, who hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 8 because of a knee injury, was listed as a game-time decision for Friday’s semifinal game against KU, according to the Dominion Post. The 6-foot-8 Konate, who took part in full pre-game warmups before the Tech and KU games, had the same designation for Thursday’s quarterfinal game against Texas Tech.

Konate did not play in the Mountaineers’ 79-74 upset of Texas Tech and again did not enter the KU game.

The Dominion Post’s Justin Jackson wrote after the Tech game: “Was it all a smoke screen, this news that broke early Thursday morning about Konate being cleared to play in Kansas City?”

“That’s above my pay grade,” West Virginia point guard Jordan McCabe told the paper. “That’s for the front office.”

Was it a diversion?

“I’m sure it gave them something more to worry about,” WVU forward Derek Culver said of Texas Tech. “If that’s what it was, it was a good idea.”

NOTES: KU leads the all-time series against West Virginia, 12-5. … KU split the regular season series versus West Virginia, losing 65-64 on Jan. 19 in Morgantown, W. Va., then winning, 78-53, on Feb. 16 at Allen Fieldhouse. …. The Jayhawks have won six of the last seven meetings and eight of 10. … Bill Self is 12-5 versus West Virginia as KU’s coach. …Kansas is 22-16 all-time in conference tournament semifinals, including 14-6 in the Big 12 Championship. … At least one recruiting analyst believes KU will land Cassius Stanley, a 6-foot-5 senior guard from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Calif., who is ranked No. 33 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com. Stanley has a final three of KU, UCLA and Oregon. However, UCLA at this time has no head coach. “The Jayhawks, despite holding two 2019 guard commits (Christian Braun, Issac McBride), may be the top contender, but there have been whispers that a few new entrants have entered the race. The bet here is that Stanley will be a Jayhawk on April 17,” Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans wrote Friday. … Precious Achiuwa, a 6-9 senior forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, who recently made a campus visit to KU, is in the midst of “one of the more mysterious recruitments,” wrote Evans of Rivals.com. Achiuwa, who is ranked No. 16 by Rivals.com, has visited KU, Memphis, Western Kentucky and North Carolina. UConn and St. John’s also have been considered possibilities. He’s never created an official list. “Naming a favorite is difficult, but it does sound as if others are attempting to the enter the mix, which could lead to a super-late signing. Georgia is a darkhorse that has shown interest and there has even been talk that the new G-League initiative could be an option. Regardless, a signing seems to be far off, with a leader still unknown,” wrote Evans.



