SportsBeat KC podcast: The time KU’s Phog Allen treated Mizzou’s quarterback

Phil Snowden was a three-year starting quarterback for Missouri and capped his senior season with a Big Eight championship and Orange Bowl trip. The Kansas City Star

Phil Snowden was a three-year starting quarterback for Missouri and capped his senior season with a Big Eight championship and Orange Bowl trip. His career at Mizzou might not have been as successful without the treatment he received early in his career, aid provided by … legendary KU basketball coach Dr. Phog Allen. Having attended the Central College of Osteopathy in Kansas City, Allen treated athletes from several teams, the Jayhawks and others. That included Snowden, who shares his experience with columnist Vahe Gregorian and podcast host Blair Kerkhoff. Also, KU beat writer Jesse Newell discusses Kansas basketball’s latest commitment from Bryce Thompson and how the Jayhawks will manage the recovery of injured freshman Jalen Wilson.

