Tulsa guard Bryce Thompson, No. 19 player in 2020 class, commits to KU basketball team

Blue-chip basketball prospect Bryce Thompson, the most sought-after high school player in the state of Oklahoma since former OU Sooners guard Trae Young of Norman, announced he will play college basketball at Kansas.

Thompson, a 6-foot-4 senior guard out of Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High, made the announcement on Tuesday morning in a ceremony at his high school that was streamed on CBSSports.com.

Thompson, Rivals.com’s No. 19-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 chose KU over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and North Carolina.

“It’s just a great fit for me. He told me everything where I could fit in. (He) showed me a lot of film, showed me where I could go in and make an impact,” he said of KU coach Bill Self.

He is the son of former Tulsa standout Rod Thompson, who played one season for KU’s Bill Self and two for current North Carolina assistant Steve Robinson at Tulsa.

Thompson, who has been compared to Young, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has been recruited by KU for several years. Along with his four finalists, he also considered Texas, Arkansas, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Colorado.

“What I’m looking for is a place I can develop as a player, a family atmosphere and I want to win — a place I can win a national championship,” Thompson told 247sports.com in a recent interview at a USA Basketball minicamp in Colorado.

“Obviously Coach Self coached my dad. My grandfather went there, that’s a college that I have talked to for a while, great tradition,” Thompson added. “If (Devon) Dotson goes (to NBA) then they’ll have the starting point guard position open.”

Asked how much Self’s relationship with his father matters, Thompson told 247sports.com: “It matters. It’s good, he knows coach Self is going to treat me the right way. He’s going to get on me, he’s going to do everything and at the end of the day he’s going to treat me right. He’s going to push me and make sure I’m doing the right thing.”

Thompson averaged 25.3 points a game on 54 percent shooting (47 percent from three) for Oklahoma Run PWP on the Under Armour Circuit this past season.

“Coach told him he loves Bryce’s versatility as a combo guard. Shooting it really separates him with his playmaking,” Rod Thompson told The Star in a recent interview. ““He said he would fit in with their core group of guys.”

Of Self, Rod Thompson said: “I know he’d push him, push him to be great. I know all about Boot Camp,” added Rod Thompson, who went through Self’s Boot Camp at Tulsa. “I get goosebumps you just saying Boot Camp,” he added, laughing.

Bryce and his dad conversed with Self about the NCAA’s investigation into KU basketball.

“We realize there are allegations. Nothing has been decided,” Rod told The Star recently. “It’s something you do have to ask questions about and go from there.”

Matt Norlander of CBSsports.com called the recruitment of Thompson “fascinating.”

“UNC’s attention was captured when Bryce dropped 25 points on R.J. Hampton’s team at a tournament in Dallas in 2018. Kansas was in, too, though Rod Thompson kind of half-believed the KU offer when it was made in the spring of 2018, so much so that the family didn’t publicly announce the offer after Self made it,” Norlander wrote in a recent article.

“The KU staff was confused — then made it clear. ‘Do we need to mail it to your house, do we need to write it in the sky, send it by telegram? We are offering him a scholarship,’’’ Rod Thompson recalled Self telling him.

KU has now received three commitments for players in the Class of 2020: Thompson, plus Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 senior forward from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky and Indian Hills Community College small forward Tyon Grant-Foster. Grant-Foster, a 6-7 graduate of Schlagle High School, is a preseason juco All-American.

KU, which is currently one under the scholarship limit of 13, will have at least three scholarships available in recruiting. KU will lose seniors Isaiah Moss and Udoka Azubuike and also could lose Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Silvio De Sousa and/or David McCormack to the NBA.

