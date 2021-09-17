SportsBeat KC: Summer of Salloi continues, and KC NWSL invests in new training facility

Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi is now hearing chants of “MVP” at Children’s Mercy Park. The Star

Sporting Kansas City claimed a resounding 4-0 victory over Minnesota United FC Wednesday night in KCK, getting goals from four different players.

Daniel Salloi heard “M-V-P!” chants from the crowd at Children’s Mercy Park after scoring one of those goals. And Sporting sat atop the MLS Western Conference heading into the weekend.

The news has been better for KC NWSL lately, too. The team is coming off a scoreless decision against North Carolina and is 2-2-1 in its last five games. Also, KC NWSL made news Friday with the announcement of a new $15 million training facility that should be ready in 2022 up in Riverside.

Reporter Shaun Goodwin covers these topics and more, including early returns from the USMNT as it attempts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, in this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast.

Story links:

How soundly did Sporting KC defeat Minnesota? Start with four goal by four different players

Salloi faced the world’s best: Sporting KC star analyzes his international soccer debut