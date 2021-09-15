Salloi faced the world’s best: Sporting KC star analyzes his international soccer debut

Pictured in the back row, third from left, Daniel Salloi recently made his international soccer debut for his native Hungarian national team. Sporting KC photo

Standing at the halfway line, Daniel Salloi waited for the fourth official to raise his number to confirm his substitution into the game.

Nearly 60,000 fans were screaming around him. Salloi had been more than aware of the immense sound in the stadium as he sat on the bench for the opening 66 minutes of the game.

The fourth official raised his board, signaling the No. 20 in red for the player coming off, and No. 7 in green for the player entering the game.

For the past five seasons, Salloi has worn the No. 20 jersey at Sporting KC, but in this specific instance, the No. 20 emblazoned in red wasn’t his. This time, he was the green No. 7, replacing compatriot Roland Sallai.

Stepping onto the field in the red, white and green of his native Hungary, Salloi officially made his international debut for the Hungarian National Team. And with that step over the white lines, the noise around him at Puskás Aréna dissipated.

“Once I stepped on the field it’s completely silent, and you are just focusing on the game,” Salloi said.

It wasn’t the noise of the stadium or the gravity of the moment that hit the 25-year-old winger hardest. It was the opposition he was facing: England.

Operating as part of an attacking midfield duo, set up behind a sole striker, Salloi found himself lined up against England right back Kyle Walker.

That’s the same Kyle Walker who was signed for over $30 million in 2017 by Manchester City, and has gone on to win three Premier League championships and slew of other titles since.

“You’re really standing on the field and looking in the eyes with Kyle Walker, and you’re like, ‘What is happening?’” Salloi said.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Following his introduction to the game in the 66th minute, Salloi played until the full-time whistle as England beat Hungary 4-0 on Sept. 8.

Despite coming on late in the match, Salloi managed Hungary’s only shot on target that day, beating Manchester United left back Luke Shaw to the ball before his shot was saved by Jordan Pickford of Everton.

“Honestly, I did more than I expected against one of the best players in the world,” Salloi said. “So it’s a good sign for me and made me very happy that I could be on the field with these quality players.”

The international call-up was just the second of Salloi’s career, following one in 2018. That time, he sat on the bench for two games.

An MLS All-Star-caliber season for Sporting KC this year has catapulted Salloi back into the international conversation. It earned him the debut against England, as well as recent appearances against Albania and Andorra.

Salloi returned to Kansas City following his country’s victory over Andorra and played a full 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday. He had a hand in Sporting’s second goal of the game.

“You can get used to playing here at Sporting, and then you leave and then you miss it,” he said. “So it’s so nice to come back and see your friends, see the fans who love you, and play in front of them.”

If Salloi continues his scorching-hot season for Kansas City — 12 goals and six assists in 22 games thus far — more call-ups are possible, if not likely.

His next opportunity for international duty would be the October FIFA window, when Hungary again faces Albania and England on Oct. 9 and 12, respectively.

“Obviously it’s not going to be easy traveling, if I get called in more and more, but hopefully I can manage it and play well on both sides,” Salloi said.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 5:00 AM.