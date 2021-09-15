How soundly did Sporting KC beat Minnesota? Start with 4 goals by 4 different scorers

Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton shouts in celebration after scoring the opening goal against Minnesota Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Special to the Star

The last time Minnesota United visited Children’s Mercy Park, well, Sporting Kansas City fans don’t like to remember that occasion.

It was the 2020 Western Conference semifinals and Minnesota blew away the top-seeded Sporting KC 3-0 thanks to a trio of first-half goals.

Perhaps Sporting KC fans can put that memory in the rearview mirror following Wednesday night’s 4-0 victory over the Loons.

Similar to the playoff fixture last December, a trio of first-half goals put the game to bed as Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell all converted before the break.

But Sporting went one step further and continued the barrage in the second half, with Cam Duke scoring in the 52nd minute.

It was a full-frontal attack from Sporting KC, starting in the 14th minute when a Daniel Salloi knuckleball could only be palmed out by Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller straight back to Shelton.

The Sporting KC forward smartly headed the rebound into the bottom-right corner, far out of Miller’s reach.

But from there, much of the damage came through the work of Russell and his one-on-one matchup with Minnesota left back D.J. Taylor.

The Sporting KC captain caused Taylor fits all night, beating him off the dribble time and again. The matchup was so unbalanced that the typical positional swap between Sporting’s two wingers throughout the game didn’t occur: Sporting more than happy to continue attacking with Russell down Taylor’s side.

The matchup created a couple of good chances throughout the opening half-hour, but the breakthrough finally came in the 36th minute. Russell knocked the ball past Taylor toward the byline before cutting it back to Salloi, who smashed home a first-time half-volley from the top of the box.

The move mirrored a play just two minutes earlier when Russell released Duke down the right with a pass past Taylor. That time, Salloi scuffed his shot wide from the same area.

The goal was Salloi’s 13th of the season, moving him into a tie for the league lead in goals and assists combined (19) with Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar.

Russell joined the scoring himself on the stroke of halftime from the penalty spot. And once again it was a long ball over the top of Taylor’s right side that led to the penalty.

Roger Espinoza’s lofted pass over the top allowed Shelton to reach the ball just ahead of Minnesota’s Miller, before the goalkeeper took Shelton down for the spot-kick.

The Loons finally replaced Taylor in the 58th minute, but not before Russell could give him one last thing to think about.

In nearly the same fashion as the second goal, Russell beat the Minnesota defender with a quick burst to the byline before sending a low cross that Duke volleyed in from close range.

Russell’s goal and two assists improved his regular-season tally since the start of the 2018 season to 30 goals and 30 assists. He’s just one of two players in that span to reach that mark, joining LAFC’s Carlos Vela.

The result moves Sporting KC temporarily into first place in the Western Conference, but both the Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids hold games in hand. KC’s next game is against the Sounders at Children’s Mercy Park on Sept. 26.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 9:40 PM.