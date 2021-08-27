SportsBeat KC: With 2 wins now, KC NWSL aims to keep season headed in right direction

KC NWSL’s Kristen Hamilton iced a 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville, the team’s second of the season. The Star

KC NWSL is on a roll, and that’s a nice change from the season’s first few months.

The team picked up its second straight home victory, a 2-1 decision against Louisville this week, and now seeks its first road win of the year this weekend. In this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, soccer writer Shaun Goodwin explains how the first-year club has turned the corner.

Also, Sporting KC continues to find success this season. Peter Vermes’ club earned a scoreless draw at Minnesota after playing a man down for the final 70 minutes. Goalkeeper Tim Melia was terrific, per usual.

And what’s a soccer podcast in Kansas City without mentioning Daniel Salloi? A goal in this week’s MLS All-Star Game and a national team call-up? It’s been the summer of Salloi.

