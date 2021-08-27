Sports
SportsBeat KC: With 2 wins now, KC NWSL aims to keep season headed in right direction
KC NWSL is on a roll, and that’s a nice change from the season’s first few months.
The team picked up its second straight home victory, a 2-1 decision against Louisville this week, and now seeks its first road win of the year this weekend. In this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, soccer writer Shaun Goodwin explains how the first-year club has turned the corner.
Also, Sporting KC continues to find success this season. Peter Vermes’ club earned a scoreless draw at Minnesota after playing a man down for the final 70 minutes. Goalkeeper Tim Melia was terrific, per usual.
And what’s a soccer podcast in Kansas City without mentioning Daniel Salloi? A goal in this week’s MLS All-Star Game and a national team call-up? It’s been the summer of Salloi.
Story links:
Twice is nice: KC NWSL record second straight victory, beating Louisville
How KC NWSL’s Rachel Corsie was able to adapt to a new life, and soccer style in America
Sporting KC’s Salloi scores in penalty shootout to help MLS All-Stars to victory
With Tim Meila’s stout effort in goal, KC manages scoreless draw in Minnesota
