With Melia’s effort in goal, Sporting KC manages a scoreless draw on road vs. Minnesota

Ever since Minnesota United joined Major League Soccer in 2017, the league has been determined to brand Minnesota and Sporting Kansas City as the “nicest rivalry in sports.”

It was a title that never truly made sense, if for no other reason than rivalries are not essentially about niceties.

But on Saturday afternoon the two teams finally fulfilled the rivalry part of that title as they battled to a 0-0 tie at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Min.

And there was certainly nothing nice about the game: The two teams combined for 28 fouls and six yellow cards in a scrappy game that was headlined by a red card for Kansas City’s Remi Walter in the 21st minute.

The result marks the second time in a week that Minnesota has played a game with a man advantage for 70 minutes yet failed to win the game.

“I think the result on the road with 10 men is huge for us, and I think it was a great effort from everybody, from the first to the last to try to get at least a point,” Sporting defender Andreu Fontas said.

Despite playing a man down for much of the game, Kansas City never looked like it was completely out of the game.

For the 21 minutes that Kansas City had 11 players on the field, Sporting looked the better team as Gadi Kinda caused trouble for Minnesota’s backline.

But any sort of momentum was killed when Walter was given a straight red card for raising his studs into the thigh of Minnesota’ Emanuel Reynoso.

The Argentine midfielder beat Walter to a bouncing ball on a quick break, resulting in Walter’s foot missing the ball and following through into Reynoso despite the Frenchman trying to pull his foot back.

“I see that (Walter) goes to poke it, pulls his leg back, the player obviously makes a meal of it, the referee gives him the red. I find it incredibly difficult to just accept that,” Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes said. “Even when they were playing in the game, every time we got the ball they would foul us.”

Vermes went on to talk for over six minutes about refereeing in the league and saying that his team doesn’t get the respect that other teams get.

“I’m not asking for you to make something up, but the stuff that gets handed down to us, the fouls that don’t get called, the guys that don’t get the respect on the field that other players do in this league is disgusting,” Vermes said. “And I’m disgusted with it.”

Here is Peter Vermes' FULL monologue about refereeing and respect for his team following today's game. #SportingKC #MINvSKC pic.twitter.com/yceY81NbuD — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) August 21, 2021

From the red card onward, the game only got chippier.

Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido got into a couple of altercations, including a moment that saw him get horse-collared from behind by Bakaye Dibassy that wasn’t blown by referee Marcos de Oliveira.

Dibassy was retroactively given a yellow card but the incident caused an injury to Pulido that led to him eventually subbing off in the 60th minute.

Sporting Kansas City’s Johnny Russell also picked up a yellow card in the 25th minute for yanking down Reynoso in a non-threatening position of the field.

The two sides combined for 12 fouls at halftime.

The home side slowly began to take over in the second half as Sporting’s legs got heavy, opening the second half with Reynoso smashing a shot off the post.

Heroics from KC goalkeeper Tim Melia took center stage as the half wore on, with the veteran goalkeeper making huge saves on shots from Adrien Hunou and Juan Agudelo.

“Tim was excellent, but Tim’s been excellent all year. He’s another guy that doesn’t get recognized in the way that he should,” Vermes said.

“He is week-in and week-out consistent, a very good goalkeeper in shot-stopping, excellent with his feet, great team guy. Just tremendous, he had a great game.”

Sporting’s best chance of the game came midway through the half just moments after Daniel Salloi entered the game for Pulido.

With fresh legs, Salloi burst down the left wing and put the ball on a platter for Khiry Shelton but the latter failed to make a solid connection on his shot, slicing it wide and wasting a golden chance for KC to steal three points on the road.

By the full-time whistle, Minnesota had taken 22 shots at Sporting’s goal, with Melia making seven saves.

“We didn’t walk away with three points, but so proud of the way we played tonight,” Melia said. “Even if they had snuck a goal in at the end it wouldn’t change the way I feel about the game at all, because we truly came together as a group and we fought for every inch on that field today.”