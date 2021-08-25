Twice is nice: KC NWSL records second straight victory, beating Louisville 2-1 in KCK

Kansas City NWSL forward Kristen Hamilton was around both of the home team’s goals Wednesday night at Legends Field, scoring her first in a KC uniform to help her squad defeat Racing Louisville 2-1 in Kansas City, Kan. KC NWSL photo

If there was any questioning Kansas City NWSL’s intentions after Wednesday night’s opening goal against Racing Louisville at Legends Field, there was certainly zero doubt after the second one.

A reasonable sense of caution remained after a conspicuous own-goal kicked off the scoring for KC. After all, KC had dropped three games from leading positions this season.

That changed when KC’s Kristen Hamilton pounced on a blistering counterattack to double the lead. And that second KC goal, 23 minutes after the first, helped the home team cruise to a 2-1 National Women’s Soccer League victory.

Overland Park native Cece Kizer halved the deficit for Louisville midway through the second half, but that was all the visitors could muster.

The win marked Kansas City’s second second in its brief franchise history, and second in a row. Both wins have come at home.

Unlike the first victory, a 1-0 win over the OL Reign in which KC scored late and held on, Wednesday’s win over Louisville was the result of a purposeful style of play.

A suffocating style of play.

On paper, Louisville’s 61% possession might suggest the visitors dominated. But much of that time was spent pinned deep, passing the ball around its own half.

Any attempt to play the ball on the ground was met with stiff resistance from KC before the halfway line. From there, Louisville would either be forced back toward its goal or give away the ball entirely.

And a turnover into the feet of KC midfielder Victoria Pickett deep in Louisville’s half led to the hosts’ opening goal. Pouncing on the ball 30 yards out, Pickett charged down the throat of Louisville’s defense before releasing possession to Hamilton to the right of the box.

Hamilton returned a low cross across the face of the goal back to Pickett, and Louisville defender Erin Simon mis-kicked it into her own team’s net.

Louisville’s only other alternative was trying to fire the ball over the top of Kansas City’s midfield and land it behind the defense. But that tactic led to numerous turnovers ... and KC’s second goal of the game.

Winning a ball that had gone over her head, outside back Kiki Pickett laid it off to Elizabeth Ball. In the span of two passes, the ball traveled from Ball to forward Hailie Mace and into the open space behind Louisville’s defense. Hamilton ran onto it and fired home the game-winner in the 40th minute.

The goal was Hamilton’s first for KC in her 100th NWSL appearance.

Louisville’s Kizer brought one back just after the hour mark, eliciting raucous applause from family and friends who’d set up in a small section of the stands.

It was one of the few solid chances that Louisville created. A late red card to another of Racing’s KC natives, Sinclaire Miramontez, condemned the visitors to playing with just 10 on the field for the remainder of the game.