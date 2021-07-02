Want to get away? Here’s some of the top campgrounds in the Kansas City area

The Minter family, including (from left) Kelly; Tessa, 8; Isaac, 6; and Ron, practiced setting up a tent Tuesday at their home in Kansas City. The Minters participated earlier this month in Learn2 Camp at Weston Bend State Park. The program, sponsored by Missouri State Parks, teaches the basics of family camping. KC Star file photo

Summer means sunshine, shorts and s’mores. It’s also camping season, and there are plenty of spots for getting back to nature around the Kansas City area.

All of the ones on this list are a short drive away from metro KC, granting a change of pace from the bustle of city life.

If you’re wanting the speed of your life to slow down at a serene campground, here are several local spots that’ll offer some good options.

LONGVIEW LAKE

On SW County Park Road in Lee’s Summit is the largest of three campgrounds run by the Jackson County Parks and Recreation department, with 88 campsites including 59 full-hookup sites.

With the campground’s namesake nearby for fishing, boating and trails, there’s plenty for the outdoorsman to do here, and that’s not even including the nearby Fred Arbanas Golf Course.

Reservations can be made on the Parks and Recreation website or by visiting the administrative offices on 22807 SW Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs any day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LAKE JACOMO

A boater’s paradise just minutes from the city near Blue Springs, this campground will give you nearby access to the namesake lake, a 970-acre body of water with the largest boat rental marina in the Kansas City area (more than 80 rentals available).

There are setups for every type of camper here, with 21 electric, 19 full-hookup and 17 tent sites along tree lines near the lake.

Reservations can be made on the Parks and Recreation website or by visiting the administrative offices on 22807 SW Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs any day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OLD TOWN

At the north end of Perry Lake just outside of Ozawkie, Kansas, is a rural setting that’s both a far cry and within driving distance of city life.

Roughly an hour west of Kansas City and less than a half-hour from Topeka, this campground features 62 sites and picnic shelter and playground areas that can be reserved for group gatherings.

The lake’s trail loop stretches for 29 miles with varying terrain, making it an ideal location for hikers of all skill levels. With 159 miles of shoreline and 12,000 surface acres of water, the lake is also a popular destination for sailing.

For inquires, call the campground at 785-876-3146.

WATKINS MILL

Located in Kearney, this campsite is a popular destination for tourists during the annual Jesse James Festival every September — Kearney is the famous outlaw’s birthplace.

Watkins Mill is also part-state park, part-historical site: a wool mill dating back to the 19th century has been preserved at the location since its closure, creating a perfect spot for both nature and history buffs alike.

As for the camping, some parking spots on the property can accommodate motor homes up to 80 feet long, while the 100-acre Watkins Mill Lake is a popular swimming area.

Reservations may be made by calling 877-ICampMO (877-422-6766) or by visiting the Missouri State Parks website.

BASSWOOD RESORT

Platte City, Missouri offers a campground that its website boasts combines city “convenience and extraordinary natural beauty.”

There are plenty of sites with full hookups, but if you get tired of the woods, a hotel lodge, cabins and cottages are all available for rent, as well. There’s a pool to cool you down — plus a splash pad and playground for the kids — with numerous organized activities and themed weekends for guests.

There’s even an on-site convenience store and pizza parlor, giving the notion that Basswood Resort is its own neighborhood as well as a getaway place. To book a reservation, visit the resort’s website.

LEWIS AND CLARK

Lewis and Clark State Park offers its own campground on the Missouri-Kansas border nearest Atchison, Kansas.

Views of the Missouri River that divides the two states are easy to find, as are vast open spaces for family gatherings, bird watching or serene fishing.

Sites can be reserved, though planning ahead is important as the campground is only open during warmer months. The basics — restroom and shower facilities, laundry — are available as no-frills amenities.

Reservations may be made by calling 877-ICampMO (877-422-6766) or by visiting the Missouri State Parks website.

CLINTON LAKE

Located just a few miles from Lawrence, Kansas, Clinton Lake is a massive year-round campground with 379 sites.

Areas in the park are maintained as wildlife habitat or natural prairie areas, and as such are protected from human intervention, but there’s plenty else for folks to do on park grounds: try a bicycle skills course, cross country ski trail (seasonally, of course), disc golf or the outdoor archery range.

The large marina here is privately owned and operated on the grounds, and full-service cabins await atop a bluff, with picturesque views from the porch.

To schedule a reservation, contact the park at 785-842-8562.

KANSAS CITY EAST/OAK GROVE KOA

Just off of Interstate 70 near Oak Grove is a campground heavy on amenities and things to do.

There are tent sites, RV slots and cabins, and once you’re pulled in, your activities could include mini-golf, a saltwater pool and various lawn games. There’s a Saturday morning pancake breakfast from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and visitors are just minutes away from Arrowhead Stadium (for Chiefs games) and Kauffman Stadium (for Royals games).

Bike rentals, propane and firewood are also available on-site for an extra cost. To reserve a spot, visit the campground’s website or call 800-562-7507.