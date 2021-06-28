From scenic to rocky with extreme terrain, Kansas City area boasts some gems for biking

Mud sticks to a mountain biker and bike after riding through the trails during the mountain bike leg of the 2013 Ski to Sea Race on Sunday, May 26, 2013. File photo

Looking to see Kansas City in a new way, get in some cardio or just cover more ground outdoors? There’s no better way than hopping on a bike, and the KC area has more to offer cyclists than you might think.

Cycling on a regular basis is a great way to build cardiovascular fitness with relatively low impact on the body. It’s also an environmentally friendly way to get around the city if you have a short commute.

The following rundown of Kansas City-area bike paths is arranged in order of difficulty, starting with some easier ones and progressing to more challenging trails around Kansas City. Also noted is each trail’s distance from downtown KC.

Hodge Park Ride, Pleasant Valley (5.3 miles in length)

This smaller trail system is located about 25 minutes northeast of downtown Kansas City. It’s a good option for a shorter singletrack spin. There are a few rocky sections here, but not too much elevation. The trail is mainly flat.

Heritage Riverfront Trail, downtown KC (15 miles)

This trail is perfect for exploring the city as it follows the south bank of the Missouri River at the edge of downtown. The suggested route starts in the West Bottoms at the trailhead on 8th Street, progressing east to the River Market before crossing the Bond Bridge.

Gary Haller Trail, Shawnee/Lenexa/Olathe (17 miles)

Part of the Mill Creek Streamway trail system, this paved route follows Mill Creek on the west side of the Kansas City metro. The path starts at Nelson Island and goes south through Shawnee and Lenexa, ending in Olathe. There are several access points to the trail and it’s a fairly flat route with a few climbs throughout. The main access point is located about 25 minutes from downtown KC.

Indian Creek Trail, Overland Park (17 miles)

This trail, which crosses through two states and four cities, is a popular route for cyclists and runners craving a back-to-nature escape. There are some steep grades along the way, but overall it’s perfect for the casual rider. It’s about 25 minutes south of downtown and features some beautiful views.

Swope Park Mountain Bike Trail, KC (4.6 miles)

Swope Park offers miles of trails, but this one’s specifically for mountain biking. Riders can venture along the Rancho D-Lux trail, a 3.3 mile-intermediate route, or Wudchuk Run, which is more advanced and 5.6 miles in length. Swope Park is less than 20 minutes south of downtown.

Kessler Park, KC (10.7 miles)

This path is in the heart of Kansas City, and gives riders a view of the historic Kessler Park. The trail also highlights the bluffs of the Cliff Drive and is an intermediate route with a tough rock section, a wooden drop and a bit of ribbon-like singletrack. The park is in northeast Kansas City, just a mile from downtown KCMO.

Shawnee Mission Park, Shawnee/Lenexa (8.7 miles)

The trails at this park 25 minutes west of downtown include options for beginners and more advanced riders. The suggested loop starts on the Orange Trail, then progresses to the Violet Trail and finally the Red Trail. Be aware that the section of the Violet Trail that loops south is much more technical and difficult than the rest. The trails can be closed during extreme wet conditions, though, so if the weather isn’t sunny and 75, check the trails’ status at forums.earthriders.com.

Smithville Lake Trails, Smithville (13.6 miles)

This trail is rated as beginner to intermediate with fast and flowing terrain. It’s a slightly longer drive from downtown than others listed here, about 40 minutes to the north at Smithville Lake.

Blue River Parkway Trails North Loop, KC (8.8 miles)

The singletrack here provides a figurative bridge between intermediate and more advanced mountain biking. There are rocky sections, drops and jumps, but most technical stretches of this trail have ride-around options for those who aren’t quite ready to let it all hang out. The park is located about 20 minutes from downtown.

Blue River Parkway Trails South Loop, KC (12 miles)

This path is not for beginners: It was rated the second-highest difficulty on MTB Project’s website. The trails in the South Loop area feature some nice river vistas and challenging rocky terrain.