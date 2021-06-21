Wanna get out? Try one of these hiking trails within driving distance of Kansas City

Interested in spending some time outdoors? Start doing more action-filled activities, like going on a hike instead of heading to the movies. Metro Creative stock art

The great outdoors is calling.

If you’re looking for a way to spend more time in nature, check out some of these hiking trails within a reasonable drive of Kansas City. They offer some of the best hiking in the greater KC region.

Whether you’re a casual hiker or want to break a serious sweat, there’s a trail around here for you.

Close-in convenience

Let’s start off with some easier hikes — casual nature walks — within a short driving distance of downtown KC:

Swope Park

Sprawling more than 1,800 acres, Swope Park is the largest park in Kansas City and is home to 13.5 miles of trails. There are two main trail loops and one half-mile kids loop.

Rancho D-Lux is a 3.5-mile loop that’s considered beginner-level with gentle terrain and little elevation gain. Wudchuk Run is a longer, more intermediate hike of 8 miles. There is more exposed rock and rough terrain on this hike, plus access to the Rocky Point Glade Trail — a trail that runs near the Wudchuk trail and features an abundance of wildflowers and birds.

Close to downtown Kansas City, one of these trails could be the perfect spot for your next casual day hike.

Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

This park provides almost 5 miles of paved and wood-chip hiking trails — great for casual walks, though some become more challenging along the limestone bluffs for more advanced hikers. The trails here wind through lush botanical gardens and are packed with prime spots for admiring nature’s beauty.

Parkville Nature Sanctuary

Located about a 20-minute drive from downtown KC, this sanctuary features three unique trails of varying difficulty. Old Kate Trail is the most popular of the three and features natural waterfalls throughout its mile-long layout. A more challenging hike is the White Tail Trail, with its varying elevation and rocky ridges; the Bluebird Trail is the mildest of the three and includes an ADA-accessible pathway.

Clinton Lake North Shore Loop

Located in Lawrence, Kansas, the Clinton Lake North Shore Loop is 2.8 miles in length. It’s fairly popular, so if you’re looking to be alone, weekdays might be best for this destination. A bonus: Dogs are allowed on this trail, provided they’re on a leash.

Wyandotte County Lake Loop Trail

At a healthy 9.2 miles round trip, this Kansas City, Kansas loop offers a beautiful break from the city. The route takes hikers around the lake and through wooded areas. It’s just about 20 minutes from downtown KCMO (that’s Kansas City, Missouri) and features some moderately difficult hiking.

Have car, will travel

Now, let’s take a look at a few great hikes located a little farther from downtown KC:

Lake of The Ozarks State Parks

The two Missouri state parks at Lake of the Ozarks deliver 26 hiking trails spanning a combined 57-plus miles.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park has one the most photographed attractions in Missouri and includes the ruins of a 19th-century castle. This park includes over 15 trails that allow visitors to explore tunnels, caverns, springs and other natural areas.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park is the largest park in Missouri, with 12 trails of distances ranging from eight-tenths of a mile to 13.5 miles. Lake of the Ozarks is a perfect long-day or short-weekend getaway just under three hours from downtown.

Paddy Creek Wilderness

Part of the Mark Twain National Forest, this wilderness area is more primitive and off the beaten path. The entire loop is 17 miles long, though there’s a bluff viewpoint located 2 miles in that hikers could use as a turnaround point for a shorter hike.

Situated near Plato, Missouri, in Texas County, you’ll drive about four hours from KC to reach this destination, but the views and solitude of this lovely natural area are pretty spectacular.

Elk River Trail

Considered the best hiking in Kansas by some, this trail features small waterfalls and caves to explore. It’s 15 miles point-to-point and is a moderate to difficult hike. It’s located in Elk City, Kansas, which is about a three-hour drive from downtown Kansas City.

Perry State Park Trails

Located an hour away in Ozawkie, Kansas, the Perry State Park Trails boast up to 20 miles of hiking with terrain of varying difficulty. The park is known for its abundance of wildlife and has areas for fishing and paddling on the lake.

Bell Mountain Wilderness and Trail

Located south of Potosi, Missouri, this destination requires a roughly five-hour drive from downtown. But the vistas here, in the lushness of the Mark Twain National Forest, are sure hard to beat.

This hike takes you to, and up, Bell Mountain — Congress designated this area the Bell Mountain Wilderness in 1980 for its natural beauty. The 11.6-mile loop is moderately difficult but features some memorable views of the surrounding landscape. Dogs are allowed on this trail if kept on a leash.