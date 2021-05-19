Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mark Donovan among KC Sports Commission award winners

The Chiefs will be prominently featured in this year’s Kansas City Sports Awards, presented by the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation.

The event will be presented as a broadcast on Channel 38 June 25 and streamed at kshb.com/live.

Record-setting Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and team president Mark Donovan are among this year’s award-winners, along with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick, former Benedictine football coach Larry Wilcox, retired Bishop Miege girls basketball coach Terry English and Lee’s Summit North High softball player Kinsey Fiedler.

Kelce, who will be honored as this year’s Sportsman of the Year, set an NFL record for receiving yards by a tight end last season, with 1,416, and was named to his third NFL All-Pro team.

Donovan is responsible for the Chiefs’ business operations and guided the organization through the pandemic to a second straight Super Bowl appearance. He will be presented the Executive of the Year award.

Kendrick, this year’s Community Champion, has been the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president since 2011 and was its marketing director before that. The museum, a Kansas City treasure, has been lauded for preserving the history of baseball when the sport was segregated.

English is set to be recognized as Coach of the Year. He retired after last season, his 45th at Bishop Miege, after leading the Stags to their 22nd girls basketball state championship. His career record: 910-168.

Fiedler, the commission’s Sportswomen of the Year, is a four-time all-state standout who is headed to the University of Washington on a softball scholarship. She was considered one of the nation’s top five prospects.

Wilcox retired as Benedictine’s football coach last season after 42 years. His teams won eight Heart of America championship and appeared in the NAIA playoffs 14 times, reaching the title game in 2018.

Wilcox wins the Lifetime Achievement Award.