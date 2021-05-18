High School Sports
Pembroke Hill golfer wins another state title at Missouri high school tournaments
Ryan Lee is back atop the world of high school golf in Missouri.
The Pembroke Hill junior shot an opening-round 67 Monday and then went even lower Tuesday: His final-round 66 gave him a six-stroke victory, 133 to 139, over Rockhurst teammates and tied runners-up Liam Coughlin and Otto Zinn in the Class 5 tournament at Sedalia Country Club.
In 2019, a then-freshman Lee won his first state title in leading Pembroke Hill to the Class 3 team title. That was the last time Missouri boys golf crowned champions, as the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nathan Thompson led Staley to a runner-up finish in the final team standings, carding a two-day 143 — good for sixth place in the individual tally. Chaminade took home the team title.
Rockhurst’s William King and Pembroke Hill’s Grant Beichley were among a group that finished in a tie for seventh individually with matching two-day 144s.
