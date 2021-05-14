SportsBeat KC: Sporting KC can win the week, and Gold Cup provides another opportunity

Full-capacity crowds will return to Children’s Mercy Park on May 29. The Star

Sporting Kansas City followed perhaps its most inspired effort of the season, a 2-1 victory over Austin FC, with a listless 1-0 loss at Houston. But the team gets a chance to win the week with a home match Sunday.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, Aly Trost of SportsRadio 810 joins Shaun Goodwin in breaking down Sporting’s week and looking ahead to Saturday’s regular-season opener for KC NWSL. Also, the women’s team announced a roster addition that coach Huw Williams called “a difference-maker.”

Then there’s Kansas City’s opportunity to show it’s soccer interest once again with the announcement that five Gold Cup games are coming to Children’s Mercy Park in July. What can this mean for the city’s bid to become a World Cup host in 2026?

