Here is what Matt Besler wrote in letter he gave to Sporting Kansas City supporters

Austin defender and KC native Matt Besler (left) moves the ball against Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez during Sunday night’s match at Children’s Mercy Park. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Sporting Kansas City fans were already pumped up about the thrilling finish to the 2-1 win over Austin FC on Sunday when Matt Besler did something that made the victory even more special.

Besler, the Blue Valley West High School graduate who went on to become Sporting KC’s captain, helped the franchise win an MLS Cup and three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups during his dozen years with the team.

Sporting parted ways with Besler following the 2020 season, but he will long be remembered for his contributions to the franchise

So following Sunday’s game, Besler made a point of meeting with Sporting’s biggest supporters, the Cauldron:

You may have noticed Besler had something in his hand in that video. It was a letter he wrote to Sporting fans. Major League Soccer shared a photo of the letter on Twitter:

Respect, @MattBesler.



“I want you to know how much I enjoyed playing for you. Representing my hometown was an absolute honor, a responsibility I never took lightly."



Major League Soccer shared a photo of the letter on Twitter:

Here is what Besler wrote:

“To the Cauldron, the South Stand, and all of SKC Nation,

“THANK YOU.

“Late last year when I was informed I no longer had a future playing for SKC, I was heartbroken. What disappointed me most was not having the chance to play in front of you one last time, or to say goodbye the right way.

“I want you to know how much I enjoyed playing for you. Representing my hometown was an absolute honor, and a responsibility I never took lightly. Through all the wins, draws, and losses, I tried to defend and protect Kansas City with all I’ve got.

“Although things didn’t end the way I expected them to, nothing can take away the 12 years we shared. We created some unforgettable memories that will last forever.

“There will certainly be a time and place to look back and celebrate those memories together and I look forward to that day.

“In time, I hope to express my gratitude and appreciation towards you with more than this pen and paper can.

“Until then, best of luck and keep cheering on your players with the same energy and passion you always showed me.

“THANK YOU”

That’s a cool gesture from Besler.