Looking for fresh start in KC, she could be just what the NWSL coach ordered

Shown upon signing with Olympique Lyonnais of France previously, Jessica Silva is now coming to Kansas City to play for coach Huw Williams’ NWSL squad. Olympique Lyonnais

Playing in the U.S. has always been a dream for Jéssica Silva, but she wasn’t sure if it would ever come to fruition.

The 26-year-old Portuguese international had spent her whole career playing in Europe, most recently with French giant Olympique Lyonnais.

But in two years with Lyon, she played just 18 minutes for the club across two games. She suffered a serious foot injury that kept her sidelined for a year, and then the pandemic hit, pausing soccer worldwide for several more months.

“I always thought about (playing in America), but I didn’t think this is the time,” she said Monday. “Maybe I would have the chance, or not.”

Then Kansas City NWSL came calling.

After two years of barely touching the pitch at a club level, Silva has been given a chance to rejuvenate her career after signing with Kansas City’s women’s pro soccer team.

“But in fact, this time arrived, and I’m really happy to come to this league,” she said. “It’s like an achievement for me.”

Silva signed a two-year contract with the club and is expected to be in Kansas City and available for selection in late May or early June.

Despite having featured for the Portuguese national team since 2011, Silva got her big break at the club level in 2017 with Spanish side Levante. She played 34 games for one of Spain’s top women’s teams, marking herself as an up-and-coming European talent.

But her move to Lyon in 2019 resulted in a tough two years for Silva. Since recovering from her foot injury, she’d struggled to get into the Lyon side despite having featured for Portugal on three occasions in 2021.

She’s hoping to showcase the form she showed at Levante in Kansas City.

“I can give something in this team and add something different to this team, and I can have much more time than I’ve had in Lyon,” Silva said. “I think the team can help me to re-find myself again and get more minutes in the game.”

“This is what I really want to do — have minutes — and I think this team will help me to be me again. I’m excited and I really want to start.”

From KC’s perspective, Silva adds a dynamic coach Huw Williams has been seeking since he took the job in December. Able to play anywhere along the front line as well as attacking midfielder, Silva adds not only pace but a locker full of skills to take on players in one-v-one situations.

“We’ve looked at her for a long time now and have liked her for a long time,” Williams said. “We see her as a difference-maker as somebody that has pace and can get behind lines and also somebody who can receive the ball in front of the backline and just take people on.

“She’s got a lot of flare, great change of pace, as well, and (not) afraid to be creative.”

Williams said the club has taken into account Silva’s lack of playing time in recent years but is confident that she’ll get back up to speed quickly.

Silva is one of three players who will bolster Kansas City’s ranks in coming weeks. Two rookie defenders, 2021 first-round pick Kiki Pickett and second-round pick Lucy Parker, are due in town soon now that school is over.

Fourth-round picks Brookelynn Entz (K-State) and Alex Loera (Santa Clara) will miss the 2021 season as they return to their respective schools in the fall. KC NWSL retains the rights to both players.