SportsBeat KC: About Self’s lifetime contract, transfer portal and an epic NCAA matchup

How long will Bill Self coach the Jayhawks? After Friday he has a lifetime remaining. Self has a new deal with some interesting provisions when it comes to the program’s looming NCAA response to allegations of violations.

Also, who has entered and emerged from the transfer portal lately? KU, K-State and Missouri are all deeply involved in roster reshaping. Plus, there’s an NCAA championship game Monday night between Gonzaga the Baylor, the nation’s top teams.

Beat writers Jesse Newell and Kellis Robinett join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the latest college basketball developments on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast.

