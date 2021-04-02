Contract says KU can’t fire Self for cause because of NCAA’s current infractions case

Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self’s new “lifetime” contract includes specific language relating to what happens should KU face penalties with its current NCAA infractions case.

Most notably, Self’s contract states he cannot be fired for cause because of this infractions matter. If Self is suspended as a result of this NCAA case, he will forfeit half of his $2.975 million annual salary during the length of that suspension, though it will not affect the $2.435 million retention bonus he’s set to receive on April 1 of each year.

Self also agreed, because of KU’s COVID-19 related budget issues, to delay a $7.2 million retention bonus owed to him from his previous contract, which now will be paid at $100,000 per month over the next seven years beginning on April 30.

Also — while excepting the current NCAA case — Self consented to compensate KU, KU Athletics and the Kansas Board of Regents 50% of the costs and expenses, including attorneys’ fees, incurred as a result of the KU men’s basketball program “being placed on probation due to a major, intentional, significant or repetitive violation of NCAA rules and regulations by Head Coach directly.” Those payments, according to the contract, would not be more than 20% of Self’s total annual compensation.

Self’s new contract — it pays him $5.41 million annually and was signed by him March 31 — also contains details about what would happen if the two sides do separate.

If KU chooses to fire Self without cause, it would owe him one year of his total guaranteed salary at $5.41 million, plus a prorated share of his annual $2.435 million retention bonus given every April 1.

If Self chooses to leave KU for an NBA head coaching position, he will owe the school $2 million within 60 days.

Self’s contract contains incentive payments as well. He will receive accumulative bonuses for a Big 12 regular season championship ($50,000), Big 12 Tournament championship ($25,000), AP coach of the year honor ($100,000), and also appearances in the NCAA Tournament ($50,000), Sweet 16 ($100,000), Final Four ($150,000). He also earns $200,000 if he wins a national championship.