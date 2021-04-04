KU offers basketball scholarship to former Creighton forward Christian Bishop

Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) reacts after dunking against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of their Dec. 8, 2020 game at Allen Fieldhouse. USA TODAY Sports

Creighton University junior forward Christian Bishop, who entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal Wednesday, has been offered a scholarship by Kansas, Rivals.com reported Saturday on Twitter.

Bishop, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School, also has been offered by Missouri, a family member confirmed to The Star. As of Saturday night, Bishop had heard from coaches from KU, Missouri, Illinois, UNLV, Memphis, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

Bishop averaged 11.0 points (on 68.1% shooting) and 6.4 rebounds a game last season for the (22-9) Bluejays. He hit 68.1% of his shots, which ranks second on CU’s all-time single-season field goal percentage list.

He’s started 62 of 90 games in his three seasons with career averages of 8.0 points and 4.7 boards.

Bishop scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (2-of-4 from line), grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots in Creighton’s 73-72 loss to Kansas on Dec. 8 at Allen Fieldhouse. Bishop scored a season-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting (3-of-6 from line) in a 76-74 overtime win over UConn on Dec. 20 in Mansfield, Connecticut.

He had 12 points and five rebounds in the Bluejays’ 83-65 season-ending loss to Gonzaga in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Indianapolis. Prior to that, he scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 72-58 second-round NCAA Tourney win over Ohio and scored 15 points and secured 11 rebounds in a 63-62 first-round win over UC Santa Barbara.

Bishop was ranked No. 103 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.

He became the first player in Lee’s Summit West history to post a triple-double when he scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked 10 shots his senior season in a win against Christian Brothers College. Bishop signed with Creighton over Kansas State, Missouri, Wichita State and others.

Bishop will have two years of eligibility remaining at his transfer destination because of an NCAA rule allowing players an extra year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving commitments last week from Missouri Southern graduate transfer forward Cam Martin and senior point guard Bobby Pettiford of South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, KU currently has one scholarship left to award in the recruiting Class of 2021.

The Jayhawks have lost three players — Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna and Gethro Muscadin — to the transfer portal.

KU is also recruiting a senior high school point guard in TyTy Washington, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona. Washington, who withdrew his Creighton commitment March 11, reported March 14 on Twitter he’d been offered a scholarship by KU. He’s ranked No. 32 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com..

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas. KU has received a commitment from junior college power forward Sydney Curry, 6-8, 265 pounds out of Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois. Clemence is ranked No. 35 and Adams No. 73 nationally by Rivals.com. Pettiford is ranked No. 115 by Rivals.com.