NAIA hoops tournament quarterfinals filling out at Kansas City and Sioux City, Iowa

The quarterfinals for the 2021 NAIA basketball tournaments took shape Friday.

The men’s Elite Eight at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium on Saturday will feature winners from the Thursday-Friday semifinals: Jamestown (N.D.) vs. Shawnee State (Ohio) at noon, Bethel (Ind.) vs. Saint Francis (Ind.) at 2 p.m. and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) vs. Loyola (La.) at 4.

The fourth quarterfinal will pit the winners of the two Friday evening Sweet 16 games at KC’s Muni.

In the women’s Sweet 16 at Sioux City, Iowa, the Elite Eight schedule for Saturday includes Dakota State (N.D.) vs. Thomas More (Ky.) at 1 p.m., Clarke (Iowa) vs. Westmont (Calif.) at 3, Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan at 6 and a to-be-determined showdown between Friday night’s Sweet 16 winners at 8.

Both tournaments’ semifinals are Monday evening and the championship games are Tuesday.

NAIA MEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

At Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium

SWEET 16 GAMES

Naismith Bracket

9. St. Francis (Ind.) 69, 8. Stillman (Ala.) 67

16. Bethel (Ind.) 83, 1. Indiana Wesleyan 77

Cramer Bracket

5. Shawnee St. (Ohio) 69, 12. Bethel (Kan.) 59

13. Jamestown (N.D.) 88, 3. Faulkner (Ala.) 83

Duer Bracket

11. Loyola (La.) 69, 6. Marian (Ind.) 62

3. Lewis-Clark St. (Idaho) 86, 14. Oklahoma Wesleyan 72

Liston Bracket

7. SAGU (Texas) vs. 10. Morningside (Iowa), 5:30 p.m. Fri.

2. William Penn (Iowa) vs. 15. Carroll (Mont.), 7:15 p.m. Fri.

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Jamestown vs. Shawnee St., noon

Bethel (Ind.) vs. Saint Francis, 2 p.m.

Lewis-Clark St. vs. Loyola, 4 p.m.

SAGU/Morningside vs. Wm. Penn/Carroll winners, 6 p.m.

Semifinals: Monday at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship game: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

NAIA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

At Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center

SWEET 16 GAMES

1. Thomas More (Ky.) 71, 16. Mt. Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 51

9. Dakota State (S.D.) 91, 8. Sterling (Kan.) 77

2. Westmont (Calif.) 66, 15. Lyon (Ark.), 60

7. Clarke (Iowa) 63, 10. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 60.

3. Campbellsville (Ky.) 69, 14. Lewis-Clarke St. (Idaho) 53

11. Indiana Wesleyan 83, 6. Southeastern (Fla.) 70

4. Marian (Ind.) vs. 13. Concordia (Neb.), 6 p.m. Fri.

5. Morningside (Iowa) vs. 12. St. Francis (Ill.), 8 p.m. Fri.

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Dakota St. vs. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Clarke vs. Westmont, 3 p.m.

Campbellsville vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

Marian/Concordia vs. Morningside/Saint Francis winners, 8 p.m.

Semifinals: Monday at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship game: Tuesday at 7 p.m.