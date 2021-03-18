NAIA’s 2021 men’s basketball tournament is off and running at KC’s Municipal Auditorium

The Saint Francis men’s basketball team opened the Sweet 16 portion of the 2021 NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament with a win Thursday afternoon at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium. Saint Francis Athletics (file photo)

The Sweet 16 of the 2021 NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament tipped off with four games Thursday afternoon and evening at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

In a close contest to open the Round of 16, ninth-seeded Saint Francis (Ind.) beat No. 8 Stillman (Ala.) 69-67. Later games featured 12th-seeded Bethel (Kan.) vs. fifth-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) at 3:45 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded Faulkner (Ala.) vs. No. 13 seed Jamestown (N.D.) at 5:30 and top-seeded Indiana Wesleyan vs. 16th-seeded Bethel (Ind.) at 7:15.

Four more Sweet 16 games are scheduled for Friday, with the quarterfinals awaiting Saturday. The semifinals are Monday and the championship game is Tuesday.

The MidAmerica Nazarene women’s team was set to open the Sweet 16 of the women’s tournament Thursday night at 8 in Sioux City, Iowa in one of four Thursday games. The Round of 16 there concludes with four more Friday games, with quarterfinals set Saturday, semifinals Monday and the title game Tuesday.

NAIA MEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

At Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium

SWEET 16 GAMES

Naismith Bracket

9. St. Francis (Ind.) 69, 8. Stillman (Ala.) 67

1. Indiana Wesleyan vs. 16. Bethel (Ind.), 7:15 p.m. Thurs.

Cramer Bracket

5. Shawnee St. (Ohio) vs. 12. Bethel (Kan.), 3:45 p.m. Thurs.

4. Faulkner (Ala.) vs. 13. Jamestown (N.D.), 5:30 p.m. Thurs.

Duer Bracket

6. Marian (Ind.) vs. 11. Loyola (La.), 2 p.m. Fri.

3. Lewis-Clark St. (Idaho) vs. 14. Oklahoma Wesleyan, 3:45 p.m. Fri.

Liston Bracket

7. SAGU (Texas) vs. 10. Morningside (Iowa), 5:30 p.m. Fri.

2. William Penn (Iowa) vs. 15. Carroll (Mont.), 7:15 p.m. Fri.

Quarterfinals: Saturday, times TBD

Semifinals: Monday at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship game: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

NAIA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

At Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center

SWEET 16 GAMES

1. Thomas More (Ky.) 71, 16. Mt. Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 51

8. Sterling (Kan.) vs. 9. Dakota State (S.D.), 3 p.m. Thurs.

2. Westmont (Calif.) vs. 15. Lyon (Ark.), 6 p.m. Thurs.

7. Clarke (Iowa) vs. 10. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 8 p.m. Thurs.

3. Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. 14. Lewis-Clarke St. (Idaho), 1 p.m. Fri.

6. Southeastern (Fla.), vs. 11. Indiana Wesleyan, 3 p.m. Fri.

4. Marian (Ind.) vs. 13. Concordia (Neb.), 6 p.m. Fri.

5. Morningside (Iowa) vs. 12. St. Francis (Ill.), 8 p.m. Fri.

Quarterfinals: Saturday at 1, 3, 6, 8 p.m.

Semifinals: Monday at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship game: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Central Missouri, Drury women reach regional finals

Central Missouri and Drury will play for spots in the NCAA women’s Division II Elite Eight Monday night.

The Jennies (21-4) upset top-seeded Fort Hays State 72-68 on Saturday advancing to the Central Regional final against Nebraska-Kearney at 5 p.m. Monday in Warrensburg. Brooke Littrell and Graycen Holden led Central Missouri with 17 points each and Olivia Nelson scored 16 points. Holden’s jump shot with 3:44 to play put the Jennies in front for good.

The season continues for @UCMWBB! They'll play for a regional championship following a 72-68 win over Fort Hays State! #teamUCM https://t.co/SddGKRnZQQ — UCM Mules & Jennies (@UCMMULES) March 14, 2021

No. 2 seed Drury (21-1) beat Truman 66-51 on Saturday in Springfield, led by Paige Robinson’s 26 points. The Panthers will take on No. 5 seed Ashland, which upset top seed Michigan Tech, for the Midwest Regional title at 5 p.m. Monday.