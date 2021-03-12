She brings needed versatility to KC women’s pro soccer team as Challenge cup approaches

Since coming to KC from Orlando via trade in January, Kristen Edmonds has played as a winger during the preseason. And now KC coach Huw Williams is planning on playing her at left back. She’s that versatile. NWSL photo

Kristen Edmonds is the ultimate utility player.

The definition of a utility player in soccer is often a little stretched — sometimes it’s a centerback who can play outside back, or a defensive midfielder capable of dropping back to play centerback.

But that’s not Edmonds. It would be difficult to categorize the 33-year-old Kansas City NWSL player in a single position because she plays them all.

Before arriving in Kansas City, Edmonds often played anywhere down the right-hand side of the pitch for the Orlando Pride: defense, midfield or attack.

Since coming to KC in January, she has played as a winger during the preseason. And now KC coach Huw Williams is planning on playing her at left back. He said she’s also capable of playing in the middle as a defensive midfielder as well as left or right midfield.

“We’ll be looking at her to fill in at a lot of spots,” he said. “She can play the six, she can play left or right midfield, any anywhere up top. She can be moved, but right now we want to keep her in the left back spot for a while.”

That versatility is one of the main reasons Williams wanted Edmonds. The club received her and a 2022 second-round draft pick from Orlando in exchange for midfielder Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir and the rights to midfielder Erika Tymrak.

“She provides depth in a lot of positions but also adds quality too,” Williams said. “She’s not just a bench player that can cover for anybody. She can start in all of those positions.”

Edmonds’ player profile has prompted her move to left back ahead of the club’s first game in the Challenge Cup. For each position on the field, Williams and his staff have a defined player profile for each position, and each of those is broken down four ways: physically, mentally, technically and tactically.

For the outside back position, a player must be fit enough to run up and down the field all game, both attacking and defending. It’s a key part of Williams’ game plan.

“I grew up playing forward, so any chance that I get to get into the attack, I’m willing,” Edmonds said. “Even knowing that sometimes I might have to make that long run back, it doesn’t bother me at all.”

Mentally, those playing outside back must not only be willing to put in the work, but know when and when not to make deep runs up the field. Technically, Williams wants his outside backs to receive the ball in their own defensive third and have a good enough first touch to escape pressure, and then play a good pass to one of the midfielders.

Tactically, he expects his outside backs to be able to join the attack and provide balance when out of possession. Being strong in one-on-one situations both offensively and defensively is critical, too.

Edmonds ticks all those boxes. Even though she started on the wing in the club’s 1-0 preseason win over Orlando, Williams believes she has all the requisite qualities to succeed at left back.

“She’s just a silky player, if you know what I mean — just very, very comfortable on the ball,” the coach said. “She glides past players. Her first touch is very clean. She can play literally anywhere on the field.”

The decision to move Edmonds into the defense is one of many bold decisions made by Williams thus far this preseason. Winger Jaycie Johnson played left back for the same reasons, and forward Raisa Strom-Okimoto dropped back into the No. 10 role against Orlando. Strom-Okimoto scored the only goal of the game in that spot.

Another of Edmonds’ positive attributes: veteran leadership. She’s one of a handful of experienced players on a team with an average age of 28.3.

“I think I’m definitely more of a ‘lead by example’ than ‘by my voice’ kind of player,” she said. “I always let people know that I’m obviously here to help if they have any questions, and they can come and ask me, but I’m also learning every day that I step on the field from them and from the other veterans.”