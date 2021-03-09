Here are KC NWSL’s 4 games for the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup. First up: Portland Thorns

Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team returned home after two weeks of training camp in Orlando. The team was welcomed at Union Station with a large banner and a lighted sign Monday, March 8, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

It’s all becoming real for Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League team.

The new pro club’s first games were announced Tuesday with release of the schedule for the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup.

KC NWSL will begin its inaugural season with two road games, against Portland Thorns FC and 2020 Challenge Cup runner-up Chicago before returning home to host 2020 Challenge Cup champ Houston and OL Reign from the Pacific Northwest.

Kansas City’s home games for the 2021 season will be played at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan., formerly known as T-Bones Stadium.

Here is the team’s Challenge Cup schedule:

Friday, April 9: at the Portland Thorns FC, 9:30 p.m. Central Time

Tuesday, April 20: at the Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m. CT

Monday, April 26: home vs. the Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, May 2: home vs. OL Reign, 3:30 p.m. CT

“It’s here and it’s now,” club co-owner Chris Long said. “I was just thrilled about the fact that we’re truly ready for it The play in Florida certainly showed that. All the momentum that (head coach) Huw (Williams) and his staff have created has shown that. It’s real, but we’re ready.”

The 2021 Challenge Cup will feature two regional divisions, with each team playing a total of four games. The first-place teams in each group, following the conclusion of group-stage play, will compete for the championship May 8.

KC will participate in the West division. The East division is comprised of Racing Louisville FC, the North Carolina Courage, the Orlando Pride, Sky Blue FC and the Washington Spirit.

The 2021 Challenge Cup opener between 2020 finalists Chicago and Houston will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, as will three other games during the tournament. The final will air on the CBS Television Network.

All other games, including Kansas City’s four contests, will stream on Paramount+.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the NWSL and build on the immense success across all platforms of the 2020 Challenge Cup,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming at CBS Sports.