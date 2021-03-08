Soccer homecoming and celebration: What a day for women in sports at KC’s Union Station

As a giant banner reached its apex and the gaze of Kansas City NWSL’s Amy Rodriguez, Nicole Barnhart and Lo LaBonta settled upon the crowd gathered Monday at Union Station’s Grand Plaza, Abigail Long approached her mother.

“Thanks, Mom,” the teenager said, as cheers erupted to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

Angie Long, typically the steadfast woman at the head of Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League team, couldn’t help it that her eyes watered a little.

“We have great kids,” Long, co-owner of the team, said. “But for a teenager to be so appreciative and really understand and comprehend the moment of this women’s team, and what it means for Kansas City on International Women’s Day, it was really powerful.”

The moment was a small, private one among a day of celebration as KC’s newest professional sports team was welcomed home after two weeks in Orlando for warm-weather training.

But it wasn’t just a day to celebrate the return of the team. It was also an opportunity to celebrate International Women’s Day and recognize Kansas City’s women athletes.

The short presentation featured speeches from Union Station CEO George Guastello and KC NWSL co-owner Chris Long, but it was Angie Long’s speech that struck a chord with the crowd.

Standing center stage in front of the team and the yet-to-be-raised banner, Angie motioned toward a small bronze statue to her left.

The statue was a miniature replica of the Fearless Girl Statue that stands on Wall Street in New York City. The original 4-foot statue sits opposite the famous Charging Bull statue and is there to represent and encourage women in power and leadership.

“For us, she means so much to us and our family, the way that she stands, her strength, her courage, as a young girl,” Angie Long said. “And I think of the link to our team and I look at these amazing, living embodiment of strong women standing behind us and playing for this city, and to me it all ties together and it’s so powerful.”

Following the speeches, a giant banner was raised in the main plaza featuring some of the team’s most prominent players. Underneath was a lighted display with the hashtag “WePlayForKC” that the club uses on social media.

Kansas City has built out a front office staff comprised of many talented women, including chief operating officer Amber Cox and part-owner Brittany Matthews.

But it’s Angie Long who leads that charge as one of few female owners in professional sports.

“The energy that she has, the confidence and just her vibe, it’s infectious,” KC head coach Huw Williams said. “She speaks to these players and there is pure joy. It means a lot to our players to see a female leader like she is and a role model for the great players that we have and a role model for all of us as coaches, too.”

Angie Long wasn’t the only role model at Union Station for Monday’s celebration.

KC captain Amy Rodriguez was grateful for the support given to the team in Kansas City, and sees herself and her teammates as role models to the rest of the city, too.

“I feel very honored and very special and proud and I hope that we can almost instill that in the younger generation and be those role models for those who could one day be in our shoes,” Rodriguez said. “Very excited to be here and just very honored to be a part of this.”







The banner and light-up sign will remain in Union Station until the end of the week so fans can take pictures alongside it.