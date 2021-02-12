SportsBeat KC: NCAA-bound Mizzou, KU seek right formulas as season winds down

Missouri and Kansas need to keep improving before March Madness. Associated Press file photo

The NCAA Tournament credentials continue to build for Missouri and Kansas.

Mizzou followed one of its best weeks of the year by laying an egg at Mississippi. The Tigers look to get back on track Saturday against Arkansas.

Kansas had lost five of seven but has now put together a two-game winning streak and visits Iowa State, the same team the Jayhawks trounced Thursday, on Saturday.

Beat writers Souichi Terada, Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore break down their teams and what’s at stake in the final weeks of the regular season.

