Kansas pounds Iowa State 97-64 on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse

KU’s Bryce Thompson (left) and David McCormack make sure Iowa State’s Jaden Walker doesn’t get a shot off after driving to the basket during the second half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Iowa State 97-64 (Feb. 11, 2021). rsugg@kcstar.com

After slugging Iowa State 97-64 on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas will now try to repeat the feat and sweep a two-game-in-three-days series against the Big 12’s last-place team on Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.

Ochai Agbaji hit five threes and scored 19 points on Thursday for Kansas, Christian Braun scored 18 points with six assists and five rebounds and Jalen Wilson totaled 16 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (14-7, 8-5 in the Big 12) celebrated the return of injured freshman guard Bryce Thompson with a resounding victory.

Thompson, who had missed the last seven games following Jan. 14 surgery to repair a broken right index finger, scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists in 19 minutes Thursday for the Jayhawks, who will take a modest two-game winning streak into a 2 p.m., Saturday contest against Iowa State ((2-13, 0-10) at Hilton Coliseum.

The Jayhawks, who will board a bus for a 4 1/2 drive to arctic Ames on Friday afternoon, have won two in a row after also defeating No. 23 Oklahoma State 78-66 on Monday night at Allen.

Thompson scored six points the first half on 3-of-4 shooting to help KU snare a 39-27 lead after 20 minutes. Braun’s 10 points led the Jayhawks in the half.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 20 points overall for the Cyclones, who have lost nine consecutive games and are 0-10 in the league.

Thompson, who wore a glove on his right shooting hand, scored off a nice inside move shortly after checking in for the first time with 13:14 left in the first half. He also hit an early 8-foot floater and had a solid block of a shot by Tre Jackson. Coleman-Lands scored 10 points to lead Iowa State the first half.

KU grabbed its biggest lead of the half at the buzzer when Wilson cashed a three to give him nine points for the half. David McCormack (12 points, six boards) played just eight minutes in the half after picking up two fouls.

The two teams were supposed to play the first game of their two-game Big 12 basketball season series on Jan. 16 at Allen Fieldhouse.

However, COVID-19 protocols in the Iowa State program forced postponement of that contest and led to this current scenario of two games in three days.