SportsBeat KC: Where will Doke, Dotson land in NBA Draft? And gear up for Farmageddon!

What will happen to Kansas guard Devon Dotson in the NBA draft? Associated Press file photo

Former Kansas Jayhawks players Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson were expected to hear their names called in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, KU beat writers Gary Bedore and Jesse Newell talk about Azubuike and Dotson as college stars and how their games may translate in the NBA.

After a break, Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett previews the Wildcats’ big game on Saturday at Iowa State. “Farmageddon” games have been fourth-quarter affairs for the past several years.

Story links:

KU stars Devon Dotson, Ukoka Azubuike ready for NBA Draft. Where might they land?

KU football won’t have fans at final football games. A decision on men’s basketball looms

Kansas State vs. Iowa State: FIve things to know about Farmageddon