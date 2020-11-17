KU stars Devon Dotson, Udoka Azubuike ready for NBA Draft. Where might they land?

Former University of Kansas standouts Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike believe their talents translate well to the NBA.

“With my quickness and speed, I can change the pace of the whole game,” Dotson, a 6-foot-2, 21-year-old point guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, said in a pre-2020 NBA Draft interview with the Charlotte Hornets.

“I can defend at a high level with my quickness, play off the ball and on the ball. If it’s needed for me to score I can do that as I showed last year leading the Big 12 in scoring (at 18.1 points per game). I can run a team. I try not to be one dimensional. I can see myself fitting in nicely,” added Dotson, who, according to his college coach Bill Self, figures to be selected in either the first round or early second round in Wednesday’s NBA Draft. It will start at 6 p.m., at ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut and in fact be shown live on that cable network.

Azubuike, the reigning Big 12 player of the year, identified his own strong points in a chat with the Hornets’ website reporter.

“I really feel in my heart I am the most ready guy in this draft mentally and physically from what I’ve been through,” said the 21-year-old Azubuike, another prospect Self said could be taken late first round or at some point in the second.

The 7-foot Nigeria native battled back from injuries in two of his four seasons at KU to become a dominant force in college basketball.

“I feel my ability to actually play defense, rebound, run the floor, block shots … I am a rim protector, defensive anchor,” said Azubuike. He averaged 13.7 points, 10.5 boards and 2.6 blocks a game his senior season at KU.

Azubuike is the NCAA’s career field goal percentage leader at 74.6%. In college he struggled mightily from the free throw line at 41.6%.

“We’ve been telling everybody forever ‘Doke’ is as athletic as anybody we’ve had here period. I don’t think people ever bought into it,” Self said, adding, “then you see 7-7 1/4 (wingspan) and 37 inch standing vertical, the highest ever recorded by a center at the (NBA) Combine, I think that right there opens eyes.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Dotson at the NBA Combine recorded the second-fastest time in the three-quarter court sprint (3.02 seconds) of any NBA prospect in the past decade. Only Donovan Mitchell, the No. 13 overall pick of the Denver Nuggets in the 2017 NBA Draft, has had a better time in the past 10 years at 3.01 seconds.

“That has to tell people he has a gear most guys cant get to,” Self said of Dotson. “I think those recordings, measurements will help them. I don’t think that gets them drafted necessarily a lot higher. It makes them more attractive if they (NBA front office officials) have got it down to one or two guys. If that’s the case they may go with that athletic ability. I’m excited for both of them. I think they helped themselves big time.”

Asked to predict the draft position of Dotson and Azubuike, Self said: “I hear late first round for both, so somewhere in that 25 to 40 range.”

There are 30 picks in each of the draft’s two rounds.

“When you get into the second round,” Self stated, “even though they may say ‘25 to 40,’ all it takes is for a couple guys to fall. That could knock you to 45 to 47 depending on teams’ needs. I do feel good about both going pretty high.”

What do the draft “experts” say?

ESPN.com’s Jonathan Givony has Azubuike the 11th pick of the second round by San Antonio and Dotson the 13th pick of Round 2 by Chicago.

SI.com’s Jeremy Woo has Azubuike the No. 13 pick of Round 2 by Sacramento and Dotson the No. 16 pick of the second round by Portland. CBSsports.com’s Gary Parrish has Azubuike the No. 15 pick of Round 2 by Orlando and Dotson the 24th pick of the second round by Indiana.

“The most important thing is to go to a team that is a good fit. If they go to a good fit, that would be great,” KU assistant coach Norm Roberts said.

“Some of our guys have ended up going in the second round in a better spot than they could have had going first round,” said KU assistant coach Kurtis Townsend. “I think both will get drafted for sure, late first or early second and I hope it is the right spot for both of them. Wherever they go we’ll be happy they are getting to live out their dreams,” Townsend added.

Self said that he hopes the teams that take the two former Jayhawks have a need for the two players.

“Being realistic,” Self said, “if both could be backups it would be an unbelievable role for them going into a rookie campaign. I don’t think anybody will be drafting them thinking, ‘Well he is an immediate starter.’ They will have to learn to play with others and make others better and blending in and still yet putting their handprint on everything.”

Dotson has been working out in Las Vegas with other prospects the past many weeks.

“I’ve focused on my outside shot and then I think the big one is my leadership, my ability to run the team better,” Dotson said. “I think my sophomore year (last season) I did a great job of that, controlling the game, picking my spots better, being a second coach on the floor. Being there for my teammates was key. I made the next step in my game. I’m going to continue to try to get better, be just a sponge that wants to continue to push the envelope.”

Azubuike has spend time working out in Chicago as well as in Florida, where he attended high school.

“I am lucky enough. My high school gym … they opened it up for me. I go there and work out during the pandemic and quarantine time,” Azubuike said. “I go to the gym every day. I put up shots, work on my game, run, try to get in shape and all that.”

Azubuike has relished the opportunity to speak on Zoom to NBA teams “about my personality, about me, stuff they don’t know about me, giving them a little background check on what I’m able to do on the basketball court also providing them an opportunity to know about my family (back in Nigeria), my game in college and high school, stuff I was able to do.”