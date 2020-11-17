KU football won’t have fans at final home games. A decision on men’s basketball looms

Kansas football will complete its home schedule without fans in the stands.

KU chancellor Douglas Girod made that announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying spectators will not be allowed at any KU events through the end of November because of COVID concerns. No decision has been made yet for attendance on home games past that.

“While we are not aware of any incidents of COVID-19 transmission at any home athletics competitions this year, the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations makes it unwise to host fans at this time,” Girod said in an open letter.

The proclamation also means there will no spectators for KU volleyball matches later this week and women’s basketball games scheduled for Nov. 25 and 29.

KU men’s basketball’s first home contest is set for Dec. 3 against Washburn. Girod said he would consult with school leaders and the university’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team later this week “regarding December athletics events, including men’s basketball games, and will communicate updates with you as appropriate.”

The athletic department previously announced last month it would allow 1,500 capacity during men’s basketball games this season at 16,300-seat Allen Fieldhouse. Though KU football didn’t have fans for its season opener against Coastal Carolina, a limit of 10,000 were let in during home games after that.

Girod, who is a surgeon, urged KU fans in his letter to take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Kansas and adjacent states are at a tipping point, with the number of new COVID-19 cases increasing each day, and hospitals at or near capacity,” Girod said. “The next few weeks will be crucial to our region’s ability to weather this latest wave, particularly as many of us consider whether to gather for the holidays.”