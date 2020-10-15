Watch ‘In the Heart of it All’ hype video that helped Kansas city land 3 NCAA events

Crews reveal the T-Mobile Center signage at the old Sprint arena on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020. The Overland Park-based wireless company Sprint merged with T-Mobile earlier this year. syang@kcstar.com

Sports hype videos have been around for a few years, and the good ones whip up enthusiasm and create emotion. But they’re not just for teams.

The Kansas City Sports Commission put together a hype video that accompanied the city’s bid this week to land NCAA championship events. It promotes the city, its passion for sports and location in the center of the country as selling points.

Also spotlighted is the new single-terminal KCI airport that’s scheduled to open in 2023.

The 64-second production is entitled: “KC: In the Heart of it All.”

The video didn’t hurt, as Kansas City landed three plum events: the 2023 men’s basketball Midwest Region semifinals and final; 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships; and the 2025 NCAA Volleyball Championships.