Kansas AD Long says Les Miles could coach Saturday ‘as long as things stay on track’

Kansas head coach Les Miles talks to a referee during action against Kansas State on November 2, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Miles’ Jayhawks played host to No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and the visiting Cowboys dominated, 47-7. tljunglbad@kcstar.com

Kansas football coach Les Miles is planning on making the trip to West Virginia for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against the Mountaineers, KU athletic director Jeff Long said Wednesday on Miles’ weekly Hawk Talk radio show.

Miles, 66, reported last Thursday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. He has been staying at home awaiting clearance to return to work after 10 days in accordance with CDC protocol.

“Coach Miles is doing well. His symptoms have been minor,” Long said on Hawk Talk. “He and I were on a Zoom call today with the Unity Council so I got to see him via Zoom. He is upbeat. He’s strong. He’s ready to get back (to work). We believe he’ll have a chance to come back and be a part of the game this weekend.”

Miles will coach the KU-WVU game, Long stressed, “as long as things stay on track. He’ll be out of that 10-day window that is required by the CDC. We are not cutting any corners or anything. It is a medical decision, It won’t be coach’s (decision). It won’t be mine, but his personal physician with our team doctors. We believe everything is on course and he’ll be able to join the team on the team plane going out Friday.”

Miles’ last public statement came Sunday when he said his health at that time was “pretty good.”

Miles stated Sunday in a Twitter message to fans: “Hey Jayhawks, (I) just wanted to thank you for your prayers and your support as I fight through this virus. I am quarantined in my house and my health is pretty good so I’m very thankful for that. Our football team is in good hands. I’m still able to get to Zoom meetings as we prepare our West Virginia game plan. I can’t wait to get back to our players and our coaches as soon as it is safe to do so, so stay safe and Rock Chalk Jayhawk.”

Miles told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger on Saturday that he was experiencing “minimum symptoms,” and X-rays on his chest and lungs showed “nothing serious.”

Meanwhile, KU radio play-by-play announcer Brian Hanni did not host Hawk Talk on Wednesday. Color analyst David Lawrence hosted the show Wednesday.

Hanni, according to Lawrence, has been tested twice “for exposure to COVID a week ago.”

Last Wednesday night, Hanni sat six feet from Miles at a table at Johnny’s Tavern West, site of Hawk Talk. There was a plexiglass barrier separating the two, who wore masks when not speaking.

“Both tests came back negative,” Lawrence said of Hanni not having COVID-19. “Brian is doing fine but following protocol so he will not be here tonight.”

It is believed Hanni might have to miss Saturday’s game. CDC guidelines suggest individuals with a “direct exposure” quarantine 14 days. No announcement was made on Hanni’s availability for the West Virginia-KU broadcast.