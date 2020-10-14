NCAA basketball regional returns to KC along with wrestling, volleyball championships

Kansas City will add to its nation’s leading total of NCAA men’s basketball tournament games with the 2023 regional finals awarded to T-Mobile Center.

Now NCAA championships in volleyball and wrestling are added to the mix.

Kansas City scored big on Wednesday when the NCAA announced future championship sites in several sports that cover the 2022-23 through 2025-26 school years.

In 2023, T-Mobile Center will be one of the four men’s basketball tournament regional sites. Kansas City last held that event in 2019, when Auburn defeated Kentucky in the final to advance to the Final Four.

The 134 men’s NCAA Tournament games played in Kansas City — at Municipal Auditorium, Kemper Arena and T-Mobile Center, formerly Sprint Center — are the most by one city.

The wrestling championship comes to Kansas City in 2024 and volleyball in 2025. Kansas City Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson said the estimated economic impact of the three events will total about $35.6 million.

“This is certainly a bright spot in what has been a challenging year for everyone,” Nelson said.

The only other time Kansas City held the NCAA wrestling championship was 2003 at Kemper.

Kansas City twice has been the site of the NCAA volleyball championship, in 2010 and 2017 at Sprint Center.

Several MIAA sites will be home to Division II championships:

The 2023 and 2024 women’s basketball championships, the Elite Eight, will be held at the St. Joseph Civic Center near the Missouri Western State campus.

The 2023 men’s and women’s cross country championships will be held at Missouri Southern.

Emporia State’s Welch Stadium will be the site of the 2024 and 2026 outdoor track and field championships.

Pittsburg State will play host to the 2024 indoor track and field championships.

Newman University in Wichita will be the site of the 2024 wrestling championships.