SportsBeat KC: Chiefs geared up for unexpectedly delayed game, and K-State finds a way

On today’s podcast, we hear from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The Associated Press

When the NFL called an audible on Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game, so did SportsBeat KC. Today would have been an A-Team discussion of the battle between the previous two Super Bowl champions.

That will now happen on Tuesday, after the NFL rescheduled the game from Sunday to Monday because Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. So did Chiefs backup quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Kickoff is 6:05 p.m.

On this episode here, you’ll still get some Chiefs, specifically wide receiver Mecole Hardman. After a break, we’ll listen in on the post-game news conferences of Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Wildcats defeated Texas Tech, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit, and Mizzou fell at Tennessee.

Catch the A-Team after Monday night’s game on SportsBeat Live, which will become the podcast Tuesday morning.

