This Sunflower Showdown could be big. And Mizzou may be heading the wrong direction

Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett and KU beat writer Jesse Newell tell is what’s at stake at the most significant Sunflower Showdown in at least a decade. The Wildcats and Jayahwks are coming off victories and feeling good about the direction of their programs heading into Saturday’s game. Not feeling great these days are the Missouri Tigers, and Mizzou beat writer Souichi Terada sees some troubling signs for team.

Appreciative for the good times: Skylar Thompson’s journey to stardom for K-State

Missouri bye week update: Odom on Bryant’s health, third-down failures

Kansas State fined, but KU only reprimanded by Big 12 for football field stormings

