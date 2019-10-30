Kansas State fined, but KU only reprimanded by the Big 12 for football field stormings

The Big 12 has publicly reprimanded the Kansas, Kansas State and TCU football programs after each had field stormings following big wins last week.

In addition, K-State and TCU were issued $25,000 fines. KU did not receive a financial penalty.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the sanctions were given for violations of the conference’s principles and standards of sportsmanship.

“Our institutions have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” Bowlsby said. “Although the Big 12 does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That expectation includes providing safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.”

KU defeated Texas Tech, 37-34, on a game-winning field goal with no time left, which sent students and fans streaming onto the playing surface. K-State spectators also entered the field following the Wildcats’ 48-41 home victory over No. 5 Oklahoma.

In addition, TCU defeated No. 15 Texas, 37-27.

KU will host K-State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Sunflower Showdown.

