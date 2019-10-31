Missouri bye week update: Odom on Bryant’s health, third down failures

Missouri can reflect on its two-game losing streak during this second and final bye week.

The Tigers also have some extra time to get healthy amid the grind of a football season. MU coach Barry Odom gave an update on his quarterback Kelly Bryant during the SEC’s weekly teleconference.

Bryant was taken out of the 29-7 defeat to Kentucky because of a hamstring strain. As of now, Bryant is considered “day-to-day” and he feels much better compared to Saturday, when he came up limping.

“He was limited enough that we had to make a move there to get him out of the game,” Odom said of Bryant’s injury. “Number one, he didn’t damage it any further. And then, two, obviously gave us an opportunity to try to continue to move the ball.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In the third quarter against the Wildcats, Bryant was subbed out for backup Taylor Powell. Bryant finished the game 10 of 19 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown.

When Powell entered the game, the Tigers were down two scores, giving him his first meaningful snaps in college. He moved the ball well initially, including a 12-play, 62-yard drive. But the Tigers were unable to mount a comeback, dropping their second straight game.

Odom also said he gave kicker/punter Tucker McCann a few days off after going 0-for-3 on field goals in the two losses. Facing the Wildcats, McCann missed a 45-yard field goal wide right.

“He knows his body better than anyone, obviously, on the load that he needs to increase, or take away a little bit,” Odom said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, I know he’s going to finish strong. He’s been so good in the punt game and the kickoff game.”

As for the loss against Kentucky, Odom pointed to his team’s inability to convert third downs as a major problem. The Tigers finished 4 of 14 on those third down chances.

“You come off the field without the ability to extend drives,” Odom said. “That gets you out of sync, gets you out of rhythm offensively. … We’re not a good enough team to get down in that area and come away with zeroes.”

MU (5-3, 2-2 SEC) still technically controls where its season is headed. The Tigers just have their toughest two games next, on the road at Georgia (6 p.m. Nov. 9) and home against Florida on Nov. 16.