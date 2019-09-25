SportsBeat KC podcast: Patrick Mahomes on domes; what KU faces after NCAA allegations

Patrick Mahomes firing up the fans near the end of the Sept. 22 home opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The weekly media visit with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes never disappoints.

This week, he reviews the victory over the Baltimore Ravens, including his long touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman. And are we really making too much of him playing in a dome for the first time in the regular season? That’s happening this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

Bonus: Mahomes talks about his Jonas Brothers concert experience and which teammates he would have in a boy band.

The second half of the episode features host Blair Kerkhoff and KU beat writer Jesse Newell, who explains what Kansas is up against now that it has the Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, which include five Level I violations against the men’s basketball program.

