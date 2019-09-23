Patrick Mahomes went to Jonas Brothers show after band saw Chiefs play. Yeah, really

Mahomes talks about his plays and Coach Reid’s game plan after 33-28 win over Ravens "I wanna go for it every single time, and he has to tell me sometimes we have to punt it," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about Coach Reid and the 33-28 victory over Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "I wanna go for it every single time, and he has to tell me sometimes we have to punt it," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about Coach Reid and the 33-28 victory over Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heard cheers at Arrowhead Stadium and the Sprint Center on Sunday.

After Mahomes and the Chiefs knocked off the Baltimore Ravens 33-28, Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews took in the Jonas Brothers concert at the Sprint Center.

For some of the roughly 14,000 concert-goers, Mahomes was the bigger draw.

Mahomes got a shout-out from the band, which had been at the Chiefs game, apparently as Mahomes’ guests. That’s what Nick Jonas shared on Instagram.

Jonas also had this Instagram story from the game:

From Nick Jonas' Instagram story pic.twitter.com/WEMWck9RdY — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 23, 2019

Later that night at the Sprint Center, Mahomes made a splash at the Jonas Brothers concert:

Me: I’m glad no one is sitting behind us and has to see our dancing



*Five seconds before the Jonas Brothers come out literal Patrick Mahomes arrives* pic.twitter.com/s8C7y67yZX — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) September 23, 2019

The Jonas Brothers showing love to Patrick Mahomes lmao pic.twitter.com/0rOJlpjeHq — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) September 23, 2019

Mahomes at the Jonas Brothers concert pic.twitter.com/UuCbeXXlnZ — Hannah G (@Hannah004G) September 23, 2019

Watched Mahomes and Robinson beat the Ravens earlier and now watching them dance at the Jonas Brothers Concert I love this team — Caroline McCray (@cmccray3) September 23, 2019

At the Jonas Brothers concert with @petersonxlucy... walked out of the bathroom, saw Patrick Mahomes standing 10 feet away, lights went down and the band came out. It was the most overwhelming 30 seconds of my life — Sophia Belshe (@SophiaBelshe) September 23, 2019

Patrick Mahomes = confirmed Jonas Brothers stan pic.twitter.com/uzwS70eC38 — Christiana (@ChristianaKHR) September 23, 2019

Nick Jonas tweeted this photo of Mahomes and Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson, who also was at the show: