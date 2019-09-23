For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes went to Jonas Brothers show after band saw Chiefs play. Yeah, really
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heard cheers at Arrowhead Stadium and the Sprint Center on Sunday.
After Mahomes and the Chiefs knocked off the Baltimore Ravens 33-28, Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews took in the Jonas Brothers concert at the Sprint Center.
For some of the roughly 14,000 concert-goers, Mahomes was the bigger draw.
Mahomes got a shout-out from the band, which had been at the Chiefs game, apparently as Mahomes’ guests. That’s what Nick Jonas shared on Instagram.
Jonas also had this Instagram story from the game:
Later that night at the Sprint Center, Mahomes made a splash at the Jonas Brothers concert:
Nick Jonas tweeted this photo of Mahomes and Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson, who also was at the show:
