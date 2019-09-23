Major violations, including by Bill Self, cited in NCAA allegations against KU: report

Bill Self: ‘My staff and I have not and do not offer improper inducements’ KU men's basketball coach Bill Self made a statement on Oct. 24, 2018 following the verdict in the Adidas college basketball trial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU men's basketball coach Bill Self made a statement on Oct. 24, 2018 following the verdict in the Adidas college basketball trial.

Kansas’ athletic department has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that lists major violations by the men’s basketball program.

According to Yahoo Sports, citing sources, KU has been charged with “lack of institutional control, three Level 1 violations in men’s basketball and there is a head coach responsibility charge against coach Bill Self.”

The Star has requested a copy of the notice of allegations received by KU, under the Kansas Open Records Act.

Yahoo also reported the notice of allegations include secondary violations made in the KU football program for “allowing an extra coach to work during practice under former head coach David Beaty.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Beaty filed suit against the athletic department in March, alleging that it sought to concoct a reason to fire him for cause to avoid a $3 million payout.

Beaty’s lawsuit said that after he refused the athletics department’s request for an extension to pay the former coach’s payout, KU Athletics initiated an NCAA investigation into the conduct of one of Beaty’s subordinates. The investigation was a pretext to reclassify Beaty’s departure from KU as termination for cause, which would void the $3 million, according to the lawsuit.

The Star reported Friday that KU would soon receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA, which would include multiple major violations with the men’s basketball program.

Level 1 violations carry some of the most severe punishment, including postseason bans, loss of scholarships, and suspensions for coaches.

A NCAA notice of allegations starts a clock toward punishment, a timeline that could take several months to complete, likely past the end of the 2019-20 men’s basketball season.

Universities have 90 days to respond to a notice. The NCAA has granted extensions to schools in the past.

The school response then is sent to an NCAA enforcement committee. That committee has 60 days to file a reply and a “statement of the case.”

Next, a hearing date is scheduled with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. At that hearing, the university is allowed to present its case with an NCAA ruling to follow. The ruling could take several months to reach.

If a school is assessed penalties, it has the opportunity to appeal.

Yahoo said that the violations are tied in part to the recruitments of Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa, as revealed in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Former Adidas employee T.J. Gassnola testified in federal court last October that he made payments of $90,000 on behalf of Adidas to the mother of Preston and $2,500 to the guardian of De Sousa. Gassnola also said he agreed to pay $20,000 to Fenny Falmagne, the guardian of De Sousa, to help Falmagne exit an agreement to send De Sousa to Maryland, an Under Armour school.

Gassnola testified that KU coach Bill Self was not aware of the payments.

As a result of that trial, De Sousa was given a two-year NCAA suspension. Kansas appealed the second year of the punishment and the NCAA reinstated De Sousa, who is allowed to play this upcoming season. Preston never played in a regular season game for KU.

Gassnola avoided prison time and was sentenced to probation.

One of KU’s NCAA issues could be Gassnola’s relationship to Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend as revealed in court.

Text messages showed that during the time KU was recruiting De Sousa, KU coaches were aware that Gassnola was in contact with De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne.

Gassnola testified that Townsend asked him to contact De Sousa’s guardian. Falmagne told The Star he wanted to see if Adidas would send gear it didn’t need to Angola’s national team.

Third parties and/or boosters are not allowed to provide anything with monetary value to a recruit or the recruit’s family or guardian. It is possible the NCAA deems it inappropriate for Townsend to ask Gassnola to send gear to Angola.

ESPN recently reported that NCAA investigators were also working on cases at Arizona, Auburn, Creighton, Louisville, LSU and USC.

The Star’s Gary Bedore contributed to this report.