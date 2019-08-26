Five bold predictions and game-by-game picks for Mizzou’s 2019 football season

Barry Odom’s opening camp statement Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about the state of his program on the first day of fall camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about the state of his program on the first day of fall camp.

Few college football teams enter the 2019 season with a bigger mix of potential and uncertainty than Missouri. The Tigers enter the year on the cusp of the AP Top 25, but can easily get in during the opening weeks. With a talented core, headlined by tailback Larry Rountree III and linebacker Cale Garrett, paired with former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, Barry Odom enters the year with his most talented team since taking over MU’s program before the 2016 season.

But the Tigers enter the year on a postseason ban that is currently under appeal, with no timetable for a decision. Maybe more importantly, how will the ruling affect MU’s season? Will the Tigers win their first game in light of it being overturned or become too distracted by the outside noise? And if the ban stays, does Odom see players check out with nothing to play for beyond its 12 regular-season games.

So what will MU make of its best team in years? We’ll find out on Aug. 31, when MU heads to Wyoming. For now, here are five bold predictions for Mizzou’s season and game-by-game picks.

1. The bowl ban won’t be overturned

The NCAA’s punishment against Missouri for academic fraud committed by a former rogue tutor may have been harsh, but it’s hard to have faith in the NCAA. The Tigers have yet to learn the fate of their appeal and could do so any time. While MU has complained about its punishment, which includes a one-year postseason ban, it aligns with the NCAA’s matrix for violations. MU has a case, but the NCAA does, too.

2. Barry Odom will get a contract extension, again

Odom got a raise at the end of the 2018 season, after leading MU to back-to-back bowl games in his second and third seasons. The bowl ban essentially prevents his seat from getting warm for a bit, and should Odom win eight or more games, Jimmy Sexton will likely call Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk about giving his client another raise. Regardless of MU’s postseason fate, if Odom has a strong year, his wallet will have one, too.

3. Kelly Bryant will become a bona fide NFL prospect

Bryant is on the fringe entering his final season and Derek Dooley seems to know what he’s doing with his pro-style offense. Bryant can run, but Dooley’s system should bring out the quarterback’s full skill set. He plays his way into a late-round pick in April’s NFL Draft.

4. The defense will improve

Takeaways master David Gibbs is helping coach the secondary and MU has its first “D-Line Zou” star in years in Jordan Elliott. Odom finishes with his highest-rated defense as MU’s head coach and shows why he was hired in the first place.

5. Attendance at Memorial Stadium will increase

The stadium capacity is down about 5,000 seats because of the new south end zone, but Odom has a borderline top 25 team, a new facility and is coming off two straight winning seasons. If that won’t fill the seats, then what will?

Game-by-game predictions

Aug. 31 at Wyoming (6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network): The Pokes are already three starters down going into the opener and the Wyoming couldn’t even hang with MU when it came to Columbia last season. The elevation will be MU’s biggest adjustment in Laramie, but even that won’t stop them. MU 45, Wyoming 13

Sept. 7 vs. West Virginia (11 a.m. on ESPN): The Mountaineers have a new starter in Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall and a new coach in Neal Brown. Missouri will be introducing fans to its new quarterback, Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, and the new south end zone facility. It’s going to be loud and packed around Faurot Field. MU 31, WVU 21

Sept. 14 vs. Southeast Missouri (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate): This game should be over at halftime, and if it isn’t, that’s a problem. Backup quarterback Taylor Powell throws for two touchdowns in the second half, while all of MU’s true freshmen see the field. MU 50, SEMO 9

Sept. 21 vs. South Carolina (Time and TV TBA): Missouri opens conference play at home against the Gamecocks, who narrowly beat MU in 2018 on a last-second field goal. Revenge will be on MU’s mind as Kelly Bryant runs all over his home-state school. MU 29, SC 25

Oct. 5 vs. Troy (Time and TV TBA): Troy has had a knack for beating SEC teams in recent years, but MU is too good to lose a buy game at home. The Tigers get a scare, but pull away in the fourth quarter. MU 39, Troy 30

Oct 12 vs. Ole Miss (Time and TV TBA): In a battle of bowl-banned teams, Missouri remains undefeated while Barry Odom and Matt Luke swap notes on coaching teams under appeal. MU 25, Ole Miss 20

Oct. 19 at Vanderbilt (Time and TV TBA): Missouri remains undefeated by beating the Commodores in a game that features the conference’s two best tight ends in Jared Pinkney and Albert Okwuegbunam. NFL scouts pack the press box to watch MU get to 8-0. MU 42, VU 30

Oct 26 at Kentucky (Time and TV TBA): In another revenge game, MU makes up for its last loss in Lexington, that ended when J’Mon Moore had the ball knocked out and the clock never reset. The run game dominates for MU, making UK fans miss star linebacker Josh Allen and tailback Benny Snell. MU 34, UK 31

Nov. 9 at Georgia (Time and TV TBA): Missouri’s undefeated season comes to an end as the Bulldogs overpower Missouri in a top-10 matchup. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is in attendance but Jake Fromm outduels Bryant. Georgia 45, MU 30

Nov. 16 vs. Florida (Time and TV TBA): Missouri’s second game against a top-10 team in as many weeks has the same result, as the Tigers are unable to rebound off their loss in Athens. The Gators get their revenge for MU’s upset a year ago. UF 40, MU 38

Nov. 23 vs. Tennessee (Time and TV TBA): Missouri gets back in the win column as Jalen Knox and Jonathan Nance torch the Vols secondary. Barry Odom gets his career-high ninth regular season win. MU 40, UT 25

Nov. 29 vs. Arkansas (in Little Rock, 1:30 p.m. on CBS): Kelly Bryant gives his former coach Chad Morris a late Thanksgiving day present, by throwing for five touchdowns on a Hogs team that is still rebuilding. Missouri clinches its first 10-win season since 2014. MU 45, UA 37