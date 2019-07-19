SportsBeat KC podcast: No suspension for Tyreek Hill. What that means now for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left, hauls in a catch during a game against the Miami Dolphins. KC Star file photo

The long-awaited news involving Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and possible disciplinary action from the NFL was issued on Friday. The outcome: No suspension.

Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pyror offers her reaction and what it means to the Chiefs, who open training camp July 23.

Reporter Laura Bauer and sports columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger discuss the coverage of the Hill story, which took several twists and turns over the past five months. Hosted by Blair Kerkhoff.

