SportsBeat KC podcast: New additions headed to KU hoops, including Jalen Wilson
After the NCAA Tournament loss, Kansas basketball was facing a rebuilding job. It’s happened quickly. KU beat writer Jesse Newell drops by the studio to discuss the latest developments and takes a stab with host Blair Kerkhoff at picking some of the greatest one- and two-year players in KU basketball history.
KU basketball team gains an outside shooter in Iowa graduate transfer Isaiah Moss
Why accepting a reduced role could be Isaiah Moss’ best chance for success at KU
Jalen Wilson headed to KU, top-50 player in 2019 recruiting class announces
