Jalen Wilson headed to KU, top-50 player in 2019 recruiting class announces

Jalen Wilson is headed to Kansas.

The 6-foot-8 small forward out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, who recently was granted a release from his national letter-of-intent at Michigan, announced Wednesday his commitment to play college basketball with the Jayhawks. He chose KU over North Carolina and Michigan.

Wilson is the No. 47-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com.

He initially signed with Michigan on Nov. 14, 2018 and re-opened his recruiting on May 16 after Wolverines coach John Beilein accepted the Cleveland Cavaliers job. Wilson made campus visits to KU and North Carolina after receiving his release.

Wilson, who averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game for Guyer in 2018-19, initially chose Michigan over KU, Baylor, Marquette, Oklahoma State, UCLA and others.

Wilson followed Kansas basketball as a youth, despite the fact he was named after former Michigan Fab Five guard Jalen Rose.

“Growing up I loved the Morris twins. They were really big role models,” Wilson said of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris in a recent podcast with Joe Tipton of Tipton Edits. “I love Kansas basketball. Just Allen Fieldhouse ... the atmosphere is crazy.

“That’s the loudest I’ve ever heard a gym (during visit to KU for a game against Baylor during his junior season of high school). The tradition they have there … they have had a lot of successful guards and wings. Just the basketball, the atmosphere, the crowds, the alumni, the college itself is so alive. It never dies. Coach (Bill) Self and his staff are great coaches. They are really cool. You can talk to them. It’s not even like a coach to a player relationship. (Self says), ‘I am here to make you get better, make you reach your dreams.’ That’s what I really like about him,” Wilson added of KU’s 17th-year coach.

Corey Evans of Rivals.com said recently: “Wilson could be a major tipping point to anyone’s season next year. Bringing a 6-foot-8 frame to the floor along with a versatile scoring prowess, Wilson fits the modern game to a tee. He can score from off of the catch to three, out of the mid-range, and at the basket as he is a more than above average athlete. Throw in his ability to guard up to three positions and he could be the final piece to Kansas or UNC’s pursuit for another national championship.”

Under the category of strengths, ESPN.com writes of Wilson: “Wilson is a skilled perimeter forward with soft hands, touch and shooting range. He can space the floor to the arc and while his percentages can be inconsistent to date, he’s got the type of stroke that is bound to become an increasing weapon in future years.

“Wilson is far from one-dimensional though. He’s a pretty good ballhandler who can drive close-outs, go through the lane with long strides and finish with lay-up touch around the rim. He can also be a match-up problem capable of scoring over smaller defenders in the mid-post. His soft hands and broad upper body help him to be a high volume rebounder in spurts as well.”

Under the category of weaknesses: “He isn’t overly long or athletic and has a naturally stockier build with a thicker lower body. While he fancies himself a big wing, and can operate as such offensively, he’s much more of a four than three defensively at the moment. He needs to continue to sculpt his body and maximize his conditioning while also being more disciplined about getting down in a stance and moving his feet on the defensive end. Offensively, he can struggle to create separation with his dribble against a balanced defender and is much more effective playing off the catch. He’s above the rim in space or the open floor but most often below it in a halfcourt game.”

ESPN.com concludes: “Wilson is a skilled perimeter forward whose great hands and touch are the basis for his skill, offensive versatility, and even rebounding ability but he’s not an elite athlete and needs to continue to refine his conditioning to maximize his physical tools and minimize his limitations on the defensive end.”

KU now has 12 scholarship players on the 2019-20 roster. returnees Devon Dotson, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, Silvio De Sousa, Udoka Azubuike, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot, as well as incoming players Wilson, Isaiah Moss, Christian Braun, Issac McBride and Tristan Enaruna. KU has three-walk on guards: Chris Teahan, Michael Jankovich and Elijah Elliott. Teams are allowed 13 scholarship players.









