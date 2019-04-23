Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: What Clark trade means for Chiefs, plus Lock’s draft outlook
Host Blair Kerkhoff talks to Brooke Pryor and Vahe Gregorian about the Chiefs’ latest move, trading for Seattle defensive end Frank Clark two days before the NFL Draft. And Mizzou beat writer Alex Schiffer calls in to talk about Drew Lock’s draft prospects.
Read the stories we discussed:
The Chiefs’ defensive makeover is essentially complete with big trade for Frank Clark
Chiefs add premier pass rusher in Frank Clark via trade with Seattle Seahawks
What are the best NFL Draft situations for Mizzou’s Drew Lock?
Comments