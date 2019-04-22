What are the best NFL Draft situations for Mizzou’s Drew Lock?

Mizzou QB Drew Lock taking it one throw at a time at NFL Scouting Combine Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock enters Thursday’s NFL Draft with a question mark hanging over his head, as there remains no consensus as to where the Lee’s Summit native will be chosen.

With reports that the Arizona Cardinals could pass on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick, Las Vegas currently has Lock has the fifth most-likely option to go first overall.

Here’s a look at some of the main teams who have been associated with Lock throughout the predraft process and the situations he could step into.

Giants: From Missouri to the Big Apple? The Giants could have two shots to take Lock with the No. 6 and No. 17 picks. Rumors are swirling around the Giants taking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones to be Eli Manning’s heir, which makes sense given their similar personalities and tutelage under David Cutcliffe, who coached Manning at Ole Miss before going to Duke. Should the Giants take Lock, he’ll be going to a team that plans to use Manning for another year or two before giving him the reins, which makes for a good situation. Despite trading away Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants still have Saquon Barkley in the backfield to pair with Lock. Giants coach Pat Shurmur saw plenty of Lock in college (his son Kyle quarterbacked Vanderbilt) and would know what he’s getting.

Lions: The Lions haven’t been associated with Lock a ton, but Matt Stafford is 31, and Detroit could start thinking about its next quarterback. Head coach Matt Patricia is more of a defensive mind, but Lock drew comparisons to Stafford because of his arm strength.

Broncos: Speculation about Lock going to the Broncos started when John Elway watched Missouri’s regular season finale against Arkansas. The Broncos recently traded for Joe Flacco, which would give Lock a Super Bowl champion quarterback to learn from, and the team still has star wideout Emmanuel Sanders to throw to. Denver has met with Lock multiple times and appears to be a fan, but it could be a smoke screen. After trading for Flacco, the team doesn’t have to draft a quarterback immediately and could potentially wait until next season for a prospect such as Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

Bengals: Andy Dalton is still signed through 2020, but the Bengals could decide that they’ve seen enough of him and want to move on after his contract expires. Dalton doesn’t have the resume of Flacco or Stafford, but has been a solid NFL quarterback. Head coach Zac Taylor turned Jared Goff from a bust to one of the league’s best starters as the Rams quarterbacks coach and could do the same for Lock. The Bengals pick at No. 11 and would make for an interesting landing place for Lock, given the team’s young offensive weapons in A.J. Green, Joe Mixon and John Ross.

Packers: Lock visited the Packers last week for a top-30 visit and rumor is Matt LaFleur, the Packers’ new coach, is a fan. Just like Aaron Rodgers did under Brett Favre, Lock would sit behind Rodgers until the Packers are ready to move on. The Packers pick 12th, but could address a more immediate need than quarterback with such a high pick. This would be one of the best situations for Lock, especially with former wideout J’Mon Moore in Green Bay.

Dolphins: Word out of South Beach indicates that Miami plans to tank in 2019 in hopes of landing Herbert or Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft. The Dolphins signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the year, but still need a long-term solution under center. If Lock isn’t going to play for a year or two, Miami could be a good fit, but getting thrown into the fire too early could derail his development. Miami wouldn’t be the worst landing spot for Lock, but there are better situations for him.

Washington: Had Alex Smith not broken his ankle against the Texans, Washington would have been a perfect spot, given Smith’s history of working with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Nick Foles and Chase Daniel. But with Smith’s career up in the air and Washington’s lack of offensive weapons, Lock could be starting sooner than he’s ready. Washington traded for quarterback Case Keenum, but he doesn’t have the reputation that Smith does with mentoring. Coach Jay Gruden has a good reputation with quarterbacks and offense, but Washington doesn’t appear to be a team on the verge of a breakthrough.

Chargers: Lock’s hair will fit right in in Southern California, where he could pass for a surfer with his trademark look. He’d also fit right into a Chargers offense that is building for the future with tailback Melvin Gordon and wideout Mike Williams, both young players with strong futures. But with the Chargers making the playoffs last year, does the team really use a first round pick on a building block and not to address an immediate need? Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers worked out with Lock in California, when he was training with Jordan Palmer, and left impressed. Offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was at Missouri’s pro day and also a fan of Lock. This would be an ideal situation for him, but it comes down to what the Chargers want to address. The present or the future?