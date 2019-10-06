KC motorist is killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into concrete pillar

SHARE COPY LINK

A motorist was killed early Sunday after the Ford Explorer he was driving crashed into a concrete pillar near the railroad tracks at Truman Road and Askew Avenue, according to Kansas City police.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police said for unknown reasons, the motorist was speeding when he drove onto the elevated railroad tracks and struck the pillar.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were released.

