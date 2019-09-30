Head-on crash involving vehicle fleeing police near Bonner Springs kills one

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

One person was killed Monday afternoon after a man fleeing police on Interstate 70 collided with another vehicle.

The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m., just west of Bonner Springs.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the man for a registration violation, KHP Capt. Joe Bott said.

The man fled westbound. Near the Kansas Turnpike Authority terminal, he turned around and drove eastbound into oncoming traffic.

Both drivers swerved, but struck each other head-on, Bott said.

The driver who wasn’t involved in the pursuit died.

The man who was fleeing had minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene, Bott said.

The case will be sent to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane, backing up traffic for several hours.

