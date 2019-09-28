Local

53-year-old man killed in one-vehicle crash on Troost Avenue, KC police say

A 53-year-old Kansas City man died from his injuries following a one-vehicle crash Saturday night at 68th Street and Troost Avenue, according to police.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m.

In a statement, Kansas City police said an investigation determined that a Buick Century was traveling south when the driver apparently lost control of the car, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

